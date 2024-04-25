Aqua-Tots Swim School Crosses Over Into Old Bridge, New Jersey

Old Bridge, NJ, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is happy to announce that its fourth location in New Jersey is now open. Located at 3853 U.S. 9, Old Bridge, this brand-new, 8,500-square-foot facility will serve families in both Middlesex and Monmouth County, including Old Bridge, Browntown, Spring Valley, Marlboro, Matawan, Spotswood, South Amboy and other neighboring cities.

For more than 30 years, Aqua-Tots' parent-approved curriculum has been taught in schools across the country and around the world. The company is committed to providing an encouraging and accessible learning environment for all ages and skill levels. Small class sizes of one, two or four students are available to choose from, allowing parents to find the right fit for their child and ensuring quality attention is given to each tot.

Brothers and franchisees, Pete and Howie Berman, are looking forward to bringing Aqua-Tots’ proven program to the community of Old Bridge, with this location marking their second school in the state. “Swimming is a very popular activity on the Jersey Shore, so water safety is an essential to learn here. From brooks to rivers, ponds to lakes and even oceanfront beaches, we’ve got it all,” explains Regional Manager Suzi Pellegrino. “We love the people in this area and are ecstatic that every day, we get to help both parents and children develop into safe, confident swimmers.”

The new Old Bridge location features multiple swimming zones and changing rooms, each equipped with a baby changing table. Additionally, the spacious lobby provides ample viewing space for parents, featuring comfy red chairs where they can relax and observe their children's progress.

Families should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Parents and tots are welcome to walk in during business hours to speak with the team and tour the school.

Families can also learn more about the program by attending Aqua-Tots Old Bridge's upcoming grand opening event. For more details, follow their social media pages on Facebook (@aquatotsoldbridge), Instagram (@aquatots_oldbridge) and TikTok (@aquatots.new.jersey).

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Old Bridge or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/old-bridge, call 732-227-4515 or email oldbridgeinfo@aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

