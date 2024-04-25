Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Highlights



Highlights for the first quarter of 2024 include:

Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 23.1% and 24.6%, respectively, over first quarter of 2023;

An increase in tangible book value per share of $2.50 (15.7%) over the first quarter of 2023;

Net growth in core deposits of $95.7 million (or 9.0% annualized) from December 31, 2023;

Net growth in loans of $49.1 million (or 5.3% annualized) from December 31, 2023; and

The payment of a 24 cent per share dividend on common stock on February 15, 2024.



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2024 net income of $16.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, versus net income of $13.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am very pleased with our first quarter 2024 results, driving organic growth on both sides of the balance sheet with loans up 5.3% and core deposits up 9.0%. We were able to generate net interest margin expansion, increasing to 3.30% from 3.26% on a linked quarter basis and net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis. Expenses continue to be well managed. Our credit metrics continue to be very good, with watch credits and non-performing assets near historic lows. These fundamentals drove good growth in both our earnings per share (23%) and tangible book value per share (16%) compared to the prior year quarter. Based on the past record of our core group of professionals and the on-going addition of talented bankers to our team, we are optimistic about continuing these positive growth trends for the balance of this year and into 2025.”

Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2024 and 2023 results include the following:

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $1.3 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $(0.6) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended March 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.7 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to an expense of $2.2 million ($0.08 per diluted share, after taxes) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $40.2 million during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 4.6% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.30% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.32% in the year-ago period, and 3.26% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase in the net interest margin that was partially offset by a decrease in average interest earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.91 billion in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.70 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $10.6 million in the comparable prior year period. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, were approximately $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in the gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold that was partially offset by a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $2.7 million and $0.7 million in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with the magnitude of changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels between periods. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three months ended 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 (In thousands) Mortgage loan servicing, net: Revenue, net $ 2,219 $ 2,222 Fair value change due to price 1,265 (635 ) Fair value change due to pay-downs (759 ) (861 ) Total $ 2,725 $ 726

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $31.0 million in the year-ago period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. This compares to an income tax expense of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2024 relative to 2023.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Loan Type (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ 25 $ 28 $ 36 Mortgage 4,620 6,425 5,536 Installment 710 970 644 Sub total 5,355 7,423 6,216 Less - government guaranteed loans 1,665 2,191 2,330 Total non-performing loans $ 3,690 $ 5,232 $ 3,886 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.11 % Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.09 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1526.10 % 1044.69 % 1300.82 %

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.7 million and $2.2 million in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The quarterly change in the provision for credit losses in 2024 compared to 2023, is the result of a decrease in the provision on securities held to maturity that was partially offset by an increase in the provision on loans. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.22 million and $1.05 million in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $56.3 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.23 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $32.5 million from December 31, 2023. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.84 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits totaled $4.58 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $40.5 million from December 31, 2023. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, and time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $161.8 million at March 31, 2024, versus $169.8 million at December 31, 2023. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $613.6 million at March 31, 2024, versus $679.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Total shareholders’ equity was $415.6 million at March 31, 2024, or 7.94% of total assets compared to $404.4 million or 7.68% at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity totaled $385.4 million at March 31, 2024, or $18.44 per share compared to $374.1 million or $17.96 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Well

Capitalized

Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 9.05 % 8.80 % 5.00 % Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.37 % 11.21 % 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.37 % 11.21 % 8.00 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.62 % 12.46 % 10.00 %

At March 31, 2024, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.072 billion and $496.0 million, respectively. We also had approximately $811.3 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at March 31, 2024 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $754.9 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2024 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2024 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2024. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the first three months of 2024.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share

amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 41,646 $ 68,208 Interest bearing deposits 120,198 101,573 Cash and Cash Equivalents 161,844 169,781 Securities available for sale 613,620 679,350 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $311,013 at March 31, 2024 and $318,606 at December 31, 2023) 349,957 353,988 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 16,821 16,821 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 8,935 12,063 Loans Commercial 1,735,284 1,679,731 Mortgage 1,490,441 1,485,872 Installment 614,240 625,298 Total Loans 3,839,965 3,790,901 Allowance for credit losses (56,313 ) (54,658 ) Net Loans 3,783,652 3,736,243 Other real estate and repossessed assets, net 1,059 569 Property and equipment, net 34,587 35,523 Bank-owned life insurance 53,633 54,341 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 43,577 42,243 Other intangibles 1,875 2,004 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 133,395 132,500 Total Assets $ 5,231,255 $ 5,263,726 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,034,605 $ 1,076,093 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,935,451 1,905,701 Reciprocal 893,643 832,020 Time 570,130 524,325 Brokered time 148,585 284,740 Total Deposits 4,582,414 4,622,879 Other borrowings 49,977 50,026 Subordinated debt 39,529 39,510 Subordinated debentures 39,745 39,728 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 104,020 107,134 Total Liabilities 4,815,685 4,859,277 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,903,677 shares at March 31, 2024 and 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023 317,099 317,483 Retained earnings 170,100 159,108 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,629 ) (72,142 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 415,570 404,449 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,231,255 $ 5,263,726

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023

(Unaudited) Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 55,043 $ 54,333 $ 44,294 Interest on securities Taxable 5,251 5,646 5,884 Tax-exempt 3,391 3,434 3,083 Other investments 1,441 1,948 675 Total Interest Income 65,126 65,361 53,936 Interest Expense Deposits 22,810 23,111 13,760 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 2,119 2,139 1,735 Total Interest Expense 24,929 25,250 15,495 Net Interest Income 40,197 40,111 38,441 Provision for credit losses 744 (617 ) 2,160 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 39,453 40,728 36,281 Non-interest Income Interchange income 3,151 3,336 3,205 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,872 3,061 2,857 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 1,364 1,961 1,256 Securities available for sale (269 ) — (222 ) Mortgage loan servicing, net 2,725 (2,442 ) 726 Other 2,718 3,181 2,729 Total Non-interest Income 12,561 9,097 10,551 Non-interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 20,770 19,049 19,339 Data processing 3,255 2,909 2,991 Occupancy, net 2,074 1,933 2,159 Interchange expense 1,097 1,110 1,049 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 954 974 926 FDIC deposit insurance 782 796 783 Communications 615 535 668 Loan and collection 512 456 578 Advertising 491 879 495 Legal and professional 486 585 607 Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments (652 ) 348 (475 ) Other 1,809 2,304 1,837 Total Non-interest Expense 32,193 31,878 30,957 Income Before Income Tax 19,821 17,947 15,875 Income tax expense 3,830 4,204 2,884 Net Income $ 15,991 $ 13,743 $ 12,991 Net Income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.66 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.65 $ 0.61

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ 40,197 $ 40,111 $ 39,427 $ 38,350 $ 38,441 Provision for credit losses 744 (617 ) 1,350 3,317 2,160 Non-interest income 12,561 9,097 15,611 15,417 10,551 Non-interest expense 32,193 31,878 32,036 32,248 30,957 Income before income tax 19,821 17,947 21,652 18,202 15,875 Income tax expense 3,830 4,204 4,109 3,412 2,884 Net income $ 15,991 $ 13,743 $ 17,543 $ 14,790 $ 12,991 Basic earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.70 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share 0.76 0.65 0.83 0.70 0.61 Cash dividend per share 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 Average shares outstanding 20,877,067 20,840,680 20,922,431 21,040,349 21,103,831 Average diluted shares outstanding 21,079,607 21,049,030 21,114,445 21,222,535 21,296,980 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.24 % 1.04 % 1.34 % 1.18 % 1.06 % Return on average equity 15.95 14.36 18.68 16.29 14.77 Efficiency ratio (1) 60.26 64.27 57.52 59.26 62.07 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) Interest income 5.34 % 5.29 % 5.10 % 4.89 % 4.66 % Interest expense 2.04 2.03 1.87 1.65 1.34 Net interest income 3.30 3.26 3.23 3.24 3.32 Average Balances Loans $ 3,810,526 $ 3,764,752 $ 3,694,534 $ 3,567,920 $ 3,494,169 Securities 999,140 1,027,240 1,071,211 1,111,670 1,146,075 Total earning assets 4,910,669 4,928,697 4,892,208 4,763,295 4,696,786 Total assets 5,201,452 5,233,666 5,192,114 5,044,746 4,988,440 Deposits 4,561,645 4,612,797 4,577,796 4,447,843 4,417,106 Interest bearing liabilities 3,627,446 3,635,771 3,554,179 3,415,621 3,304,868 Shareholders' equity 403,225 379,614 372,667 364,143 356,720

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.





INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data (continued)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 7.41 % 7.15 % 6.67 % 6.75 % 6.60 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 8.57 8.31 8.20 8.09 7.95 Average equity to average assets 7.75 7.25 7.18 7.22 7.15 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.85 13.71 13.58 13.66 13.80 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.65 11.50 11.37 11.42 11.53 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 10.73 10.58 10.44 10.46 10.55 Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 9.29 9.03 8.94 8.97 8.92 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 19.88 $ 19.41 $ 17.99 $ 17.91 $ 17.40 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 18.44 17.96 16.53 16.45 15.94 Total shares outstanding 20,903,677 20,835,633 20,850,455 20,943,694 21,138,303 Selected Balances Loans $ 3,839,965 $ 3,790,901 $ 3,741,486 $ 3,631,114 $ 3,509,809 Securities 963,577 1,033,338 1,043,540 1,092,703 1,137,103 Total earning assets 4,949,496 4,954,696 4,884,720 4,830,185 4,860,696 Total assets 5,231,255 5,263,726 5,200,018 5,135,564 5,138,934 Deposits 4,582,414 4,622,879 4,585,612 4,487,636 4,544,749 Interest bearing liabilities 3,677,060 3,676,050 3,573,187 3,501,280 3,481,511 Shareholders' equity 415,570 404,449 374,998 375,162 367,714

(2) March 31, 2024 are Preliminary.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 40,197 $ 38,441 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 180 288 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 40,377 $ 38,729 Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.28 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.30 % 3.32 %

(1) Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 415,570 $ 404,449 $ 374,998 $ 375,162 $ 367,714 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 1,875 2,004 2,141 2,278 2,415 Tangible common equity 385,395 374,145 344,557 344,584 336,999 Addition: Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 65,831 66,344 86,507 74,712 75,013 Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 451,226 $ 440,489 $ 431,064 $ 419,296 $ 412,012 Total assets $ 5,231,255 $ 5,263,726 $ 5,200,018 $ 5,135,564 $ 5,138,934 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 1,875 2,004 2,141 2,278 2,415 Tangible assets 5,201,080 5,233,422 5,169,577 5,104,986 5,108,219 Addition: Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 65,831 66,344 86,507 74,712 75,013 Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,266,911 $ 5,299,766 $ 5,256,084 $ 5,179,698 $ 5,183,232 Common equity ratio 7.94 % 7.68 % 7.21 % 7.31 % 7.16 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.41 % 7.15 % 6.67 % 6.75 % 6.60 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss 8.57 % 8.31 % 8.20 % 8.09 % 7.95 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 415,570 $ 404,449 $ 374,998 $ 375,162 $ 367,714 Tangible common equity $ 385,395 $ 374,145 $ 344,557 $ 344,584 $ 336,999 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,904 20,836 20,850 20,944 21,138 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 19.88 $ 19.41 $ 17.99 $ 17.91 $ 17.40 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 18.44 $ 17.96 $ 16.53 $ 16.45 $ 15.94

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.