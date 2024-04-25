Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the first quarter of 2024 include:

  • Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 23.1% and 24.6%, respectively, over first quarter of 2023;
  • An increase in tangible book value per share of $2.50 (15.7%) over the first quarter of 2023;
  • Net growth in core deposits of $95.7 million (or 9.0% annualized) from December 31, 2023;
  • Net growth in loans of $49.1 million (or 5.3% annualized) from December 31, 2023; and
  • The payment of a 24 cent per share dividend on common stock on February 15, 2024.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2024 net income of $16.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, versus net income of $13.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am very pleased with our first quarter 2024 results, driving organic growth on both sides of the balance sheet with loans up 5.3% and core deposits up 9.0%. We were able to generate net interest margin expansion, increasing to 3.30% from 3.26% on a linked quarter basis and net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis. Expenses continue to be well managed. Our credit metrics continue to be very good, with watch credits and non-performing assets near historic lows. These fundamentals drove good growth in both our earnings per share (23%) and tangible book value per share (16%) compared to the prior year quarter. Based on the past record of our core group of professionals and the on-going addition of talented bankers to our team, we are optimistic about continuing these positive growth trends for the balance of this year and into 2025.”

Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2024 and 2023 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of  $1.3 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $(0.6) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended March 31, 2023.
  • The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.7 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to an expense of $2.2 million ($0.08 per diluted share, after taxes) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $40.2 million during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 4.6% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.30% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.32% in the year-ago period, and 3.26% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase in the net interest margin that was partially offset by a decrease in average interest earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.91 billion in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.70 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $10.6 million in the comparable prior year period. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, were approximately $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in the gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold that was partially offset by a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $2.7 million and $0.7 million in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with the magnitude of changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels between periods. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

 Three months ended
 3/31/2024 3/31/2023
 (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:   
Revenue, net$2,219  $2,222 
Fair value change due to price 1,265   (635)
Fair value change due to pay-downs (759)  (861)
Total$2,725  $726 
        

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $31.0 million in the year-ago period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. This compares to an income tax expense of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2024 relative to 2023.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023
Loan Type(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial$25  $28  $36 
Mortgage 4,620   6,425   5,536 
Installment 710   970   644 
Sub total 5,355   7,423   6,216 
Less - government guaranteed loans 1,665   2,191   2,330 
Total non-performing loans$3,690  $5,232  $3,886 
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.10%  0.14%  0.11%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.09%  0.11%  0.09%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1526.10%  1044.69%  1300.82%
            

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.7 million and $2.2 million in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The quarterly change in the provision for credit losses in 2024 compared to 2023, is the result of a decrease in the provision on securities held to maturity that was partially offset by an increase in the provision on loans. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.22 million and $1.05 million in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $56.3 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.23 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $32.5 million from December 31, 2023. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.84 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023.  Deposits totaled $4.58 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $40.5 million from December 31, 2023. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, and time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $161.8 million at March 31, 2024, versus $169.8 million at December 31, 2023. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $613.6 million at March 31, 2024, versus $679.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Total shareholders’ equity was $415.6 million at March 31, 2024, or 7.94% of total assets compared to $404.4 million or 7.68% at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity totaled $385.4 million at March 31, 2024, or $18.44 per share compared to $374.1 million or $17.96 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Well
Capitalized
Minimum
      
Tier 1 capital to average total assets9.05% 8.80% 5.00%
Tier 1 common equity  to risk-weighted assets11.37% 11.21% 6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.37% 11.21% 8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.62% 12.46% 10.00%
         

At March 31, 2024, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.072 billion and $496.0 million, respectively. We also had approximately $811.3 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at March 31, 2024 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $754.9 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2024 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2024 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2024. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the first three months of 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $41,646  $68,208 
Interest bearing deposits  120,198   101,573 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  161,844   169,781 
Securities available for sale  613,620   679,350 
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $311,013 at March 31, 2024 and $318,606 at December 31, 2023)  349,957   353,988 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost  16,821   16,821 
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value  8,935   12,063 
Loans    
Commercial  1,735,284   1,679,731 
Mortgage  1,490,441   1,485,872 
Installment  614,240   625,298 
Total Loans  3,839,965   3,790,901 
Allowance for credit losses  (56,313)  (54,658)
Net Loans  3,783,652   3,736,243 
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net  1,059   569 
Property and equipment, net  34,587   35,523 
Bank-owned life insurance  53,633   54,341 
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value  43,577   42,243 
Other intangibles  1,875   2,004 
Goodwill  28,300   28,300 
Accrued income and other assets  133,395   132,500 
Total Assets $5,231,255  $5,263,726 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Deposits    
Non-interest bearing $1,034,605  $1,076,093 
Savings and interest-bearing checking  1,935,451   1,905,701 
Reciprocal  893,643   832,020 
Time  570,130   524,325 
Brokered time  148,585   284,740 
Total Deposits  4,582,414   4,622,879 
Other borrowings  49,977   50,026 
Subordinated debt  39,529   39,510 
Subordinated debentures  39,745   39,728 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  104,020   107,134 
Total Liabilities  4,815,685   4,859,277 
     
Shareholders’ Equity    
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,903,677 shares at March 31, 2024 and 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023  317,099   317,483 
Retained earnings  170,100   159,108 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (71,629)  (72,142)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  415,570   404,449 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $5,231,255  $5,263,726 
         

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024
 December 31,
2023
 March 31,
2023
  (Unaudited)
Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans $55,043  $54,333  $44,294 
Interest on securities      
Taxable  5,251   5,646   5,884 
Tax-exempt  3,391   3,434   3,083 
Other investments  1,441   1,948   675 
Total Interest Income  65,126   65,361   53,936 
Interest Expense      
Deposits  22,810   23,111   13,760 
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures  2,119   2,139   1,735 
Total Interest Expense  24,929   25,250   15,495 
Net Interest Income  40,197   40,111   38,441 
Provision for credit losses  744   (617)  2,160 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  39,453   40,728   36,281 
Non-interest Income      
Interchange income  3,151   3,336   3,205 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,872   3,061   2,857 
Net gains (losses) on assets      
Mortgage loans  1,364   1,961   1,256 
Securities available for sale  (269)     (222)
Mortgage loan servicing, net  2,725   (2,442)  726 
Other  2,718   3,181   2,729 
Total Non-interest Income  12,561   9,097   10,551 
Non-interest Expense      
Compensation and employee benefits  20,770   19,049   19,339 
Data processing  3,255   2,909   2,991 
Occupancy, net  2,074   1,933   2,159 
Interchange expense  1,097   1,110   1,049 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  954   974   926 
FDIC deposit insurance  782   796   783 
Communications  615   535   668 
Loan and collection  512   456   578 
Advertising  491   879   495 
Legal and professional  486   585   607 
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments  (652)  348   (475)
Other  1,809   2,304   1,837 
Total Non-interest Expense  32,193   31,878   30,957 
Income Before Income Tax  19,821   17,947   15,875 
Income tax expense  3,830   4,204   2,884 
Net Income $15,991  $13,743  $12,991 
Net Income Per Common Share      
Basic $0.77  $0.66  $0.62 
Diluted $0.76  $0.65  $0.61 
             

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data

 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended         
Net interest income$40,197  $40,111  $39,427  $38,350  $38,441 
Provision for credit losses 744   (617)  1,350   3,317   2,160 
Non-interest income 12,561   9,097   15,611   15,417   10,551 
Non-interest expense 32,193   31,878   32,036   32,248   30,957 
Income before income tax 19,821   17,947   21,652   18,202   15,875 
Income tax expense 3,830   4,204   4,109   3,412   2,884 
Net income$15,991  $13,743  $17,543  $14,790  $12,991 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.77  $0.66  $0.84  $0.70  $0.62 
Diluted earnings per share 0.76   0.65   0.83   0.70   0.61 
Cash dividend per share 0.24   0.23   0.23   0.23   0.23 
          
Average shares outstanding 20,877,067   20,840,680   20,922,431   21,040,349   21,103,831 
Average diluted shares outstanding 21,079,607   21,049,030   21,114,445   21,222,535   21,296,980 
          
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets 1.24%  1.04%  1.34%  1.18%  1.06%
Return on average equity 15.95   14.36   18.68   16.29   14.77 
Efficiency ratio (1) 60.26   64.27   57.52   59.26   62.07 
          
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)         
Interest income 5.34%  5.29%  5.10%  4.89%  4.66%
Interest expense 2.04   2.03   1.87   1.65   1.34 
Net interest income 3.30   3.26   3.23   3.24   3.32 
          
Average Balances         
Loans$3,810,526  $3,764,752  $3,694,534  $3,567,920  $3,494,169 
Securities 999,140   1,027,240   1,071,211   1,111,670   1,146,075 
Total earning assets 4,910,669   4,928,697   4,892,208   4,763,295   4,696,786 
Total assets 5,201,452   5,233,666   5,192,114   5,044,746   4,988,440 
Deposits 4,561,645   4,612,797   4,577,796   4,447,843   4,417,106 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,627,446   3,635,771   3,554,179   3,415,621   3,304,868 
Shareholders' equity 403,225   379,614   372,667   364,143   356,720 
                    

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)

 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period         
Capital         
Tangible common equity ratio 7.41%  7.15%  6.67%  6.75%  6.60%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 8.57   8.31   8.20   8.09   7.95 
Average equity to average assets 7.75   7.25   7.18   7.22   7.15 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.85   13.71   13.58   13.66   13.80 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.65   11.50   11.37   11.42   11.53 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 10.73   10.58   10.44   10.46   10.55 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 9.29   9.03   8.94   8.97   8.92 
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$19.88  $19.41  $17.99  $17.91  $17.40 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock 18.44   17.96   16.53   16.45   15.94 
Total shares outstanding 20,903,677   20,835,633   20,850,455   20,943,694   21,138,303 
          
Selected Balances         
Loans$3,839,965  $3,790,901  $3,741,486  $3,631,114  $3,509,809 
Securities 963,577   1,033,338   1,043,540   1,092,703   1,137,103 
Total earning assets 4,949,496   4,954,696   4,884,720   4,830,185   4,860,696 
Total assets 5,231,255   5,263,726   5,200,018   5,135,564   5,138,934 
Deposits 4,582,414   4,622,879   4,585,612   4,487,636   4,544,749 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,677,060   3,676,050   3,573,187   3,501,280   3,481,511 
Shareholders' equity 415,570   404,449   374,998   375,162   367,714 

(2) March 31, 2024 are Preliminary.   

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2024   2023 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")    
     
Net interest income $40,197  $38,441 
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment  180   288 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent $40,377  $38,729 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)  3.28%  3.29%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)  3.30%  3.32%

(1) Annualized. 

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity$415,570  $404,449  $374,998  $375,162  $367,714 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 1,875   2,004   2,141   2,278   2,415 
Tangible common equity 385,395   374,145   344,557   344,584   336,999 
Addition:         
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 65,831   66,344   86,507   74,712   75,013 
Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments$451,226  $440,489  $431,064  $419,296  $412,012 
          
Total assets$5,231,255  $5,263,726  $5,200,018  $5,135,564  $5,138,934 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 1,875   2,004   2,141   2,278   2,415 
Tangible assets 5,201,080   5,233,422   5,169,577   5,104,986   5,108,219 
Addition:         
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 65,831   66,344   86,507   74,712   75,013 
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments$5,266,911  $5,299,766  $5,256,084  $5,179,698  $5,183,232 
          
Common equity ratio 7.94%  7.68%  7.21%  7.31%  7.16%
Tangible common equity ratio 7.41%  7.15%  6.67%  6.75%  6.60%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss 8.57%  8.31%  8.20%  8.09%  7.95%
          
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
          
Common shareholders' equity$415,570  $404,449  $374,998  $375,162  $367,714 
Tangible common equity$385,395  $374,145  $344,557  $344,584  $336,999 
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,904   20,836   20,850   20,944   21,138 
          
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$19.88  $19.41  $17.99  $17.91  $17.40 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock$18.44  $17.96  $16.53  $16.45  $15.94 

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.