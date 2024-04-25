FreshBooks Launch FreshBooks Payments, Leveraging Stripe Connect’s New and Innovative Technology

Toronto, Canada, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, a leader in cloud-based accounting software for small businesses and accountants, announces FreshBooks Payments. Starting this summer, FreshBooks customers can sign up for FreshBooks Payments, which leverages Stripe Connect’s latest features and enables business owners to accept payments seamlessly.

FreshBooks is one of the first to adopt Stripe Connect’s new and innovative features that will help business owners onboard faster, track their payouts, and facilitate improved cash flow. This allows business owners to get paid faster and elevate their client experience within the new features of FreshBooks Payments.

“FreshBooks’ payment solution is one of the most innovative products on the market. As one of the first to adopt Stripe Connect’s embedded components, we are offering FreshBooks customers an exceptional payment experience” said Stefano Grossi, Chief Technology and Product Officer at FreshBooks.

The expanded partnership between FreshBooks and Stripe marks a significant milestone. The two platforms have partnered together since 2016, and will build upon the shared vision into FreshBooks’ next chapter as the accounting solution of choice for business owners and accountants.

“Stripe’s trusted payment infrastructure, and this partnership provides FreshBooks customers fast and secure payments with Connect’s latest feature updates and improvements,” said Shirley Hsu, General Manager of Payments at FreshBooks. “With FreshBooks Payments, customers can easily invoice and collect payments all in one place, keeping their finances up to date.”

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is on a mission to help small business owners grow and thrive. Our easy-to-use accounting platform, trusted by businesses in over 130 countries, simplifies invoicing, accounting, payments, payroll, expense management, and empowers owners to track and manage the day-to-day finances of their businesses. FreshBooks has won 11x Stevie awards for outstanding customer support and honored as a Top 10 employer by Great Places to Work for eight of the last nine years. FreshBooks is committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers.