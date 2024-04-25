AgriFORCE Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP) focused AgTech company, announces it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations, and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations and shareholder communications services.



AgriFORCE Executive Turnaround Consultant Jolie Kahn commented, “We believe CORE IR’s integrated approach to communications and investor engagement will help AgriFORCE to clearly articulate our story while expanding our breadth of both institutional and retail investors, and also educating the public at large. We believe we have the potential to revolutionize the agriculture industry and look forward to collaborating with CORE to help investors understand the opportunities we represent as we continue on our growth trajectory.”

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for AgriFORCE, conveying the company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth, and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“CORE IR is a great fit for AgriFORCE as the breadth of our team’s experience and capabilities will serve the Company’s Investor Relations and communications goals utilizing tailored strategies toward driving market awareness, expanding outreach, and engaging with the investment communities. We look forward to a strong strategic partnership that facilitates improved communications and supports shareholder value creation,” added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

