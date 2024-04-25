Solid State Cooling Market Size in Asia Pacific to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Chicago, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solid-state cooling market in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth due to several key factors. These include the region's booming electronics manufacturing industry, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan leading the sector. As the demand for electronic devices continues to rise, there is a corresponding need for efficient thermal management solutions, driving the adoption of solid-state cooling technologies. Additionally, supportive government policies, increasing urbanization, and the growing awareness of energy efficiency and environmental sustainability further contribute to the market's expansion in the Asia Pacific region, making it a key growth area for solid-state cooling solutions.

The global solid state cooling market is expected to be valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2029. Product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the market players. These strategies have enabled them to efficiently fulfill the growing demand for solid state cooling from different verticals and expand their global footprint by offering their products in all the major regions.

Major Solid State Cooling companies include:

CUI Devices (US)

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Coherent Corp. (US)

Laird Thermal Systems, Inc. (US)

CUI Devices (US)

CUI Devices is a key player in the solid-state cooling market, offering a diverse range of innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of various industries. Leveraging its expertise in thermal management, CUI Devices designs and manufactures advanced solid-state cooling products such as thermoelectric modules and Peltier coolers. These products provide efficient and reliable cooling solutions for applications ranging from consumer electronics and medical devices to telecommunications and automotive systems. CUI Devices' business strategy emphasizes a global footprint, enabling it to serve customers worldwide through an extensive network of distribution channels and regional offices. By maintaining a strong focus on quality assurance and regulatory compliance, CUI Devices ensures that its solid-state cooling products meet the highest industry standards and adhere to stringent regulatory requirements.

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

Delta Electronics, Inc. is a prominent player in the solid-state cooling market, renowned for its comprehensive portfolio of advanced thermal management solutions. Leveraging decades of expertise in power electronics and semiconductor technologies, Delta Electronics designs and manufactures a wide range of solid-state cooling products, including thermoelectric modules, Peltier coolers, and temperature controllers. These products cater to diverse applications across industries such as telecommunications, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace, offering efficient and reliable cooling solutions for critical electronic components. With a global presence and extensive distribution network, Delta Electronics serves customers worldwide, delivering innovative solid-state cooling solutions tailored to meet specific requirements and environmental conditions.

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Ferrotec offers a diverse array of solid-state cooling products, including thermoelectric modules, Peltier coolers, and liquid cooling systems. These solutions cater to a wide range of applications across industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, aerospace, and telecommunications, providing efficient and reliable cooling for sensitive electronic components. Moreover, Ferrotec places a strong emphasis on sustainability, integrating eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs into its products to minimize environmental impact.

Coherent Corp. (US)

Coherent Corp. is a significant player in the solid-state cooling market, leveraging its expertise in laser and photonics technologies to offer innovative solutions for thermal management. With a focus on precision engineering and advanced materials science, Coherent provides a diverse portfolio of solid-state cooling products, including thermoelectric modules, Peltier coolers, and temperature control systems. These solutions cater to various applications across industries such as scientific research, medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, and telecommunications, delivering precise and reliable cooling for critical electronic and optical components.