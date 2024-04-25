SalesHood Recognized As a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Sales Rooms Report

San Francisco, California, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, a leading Revenue Enablement Platform provider, today announced it has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Sales Rooms report. As digital buying becomes more common, chief sales officers, sales managers, and customer success teams are turning to Digital Sales Rooms to increase seller-customer engagement that drives increased revenue.

"We are thrilled to be included in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Sales Rooms,” remarks Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. "Our customers are quickly increasing sales productivity with SalesHood’s Digital Sales Room technology, including Generative AI, by improving win-rates by 2X and deal size by 4X.”

The report shares that by 2025, 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels and by 2026, 30% of B2B sales cycles will be primarily run through a DSR, which will be used to manage the entire customer life cycle.

Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Sales Rooms, 25 March 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SalesHood:

SalesHood offers revenue enablement that is simpler, faster, convenient, and 100X better. SalesHood guides sellers on what to do and what to share, with a little help from AI. Sell how buyers want to buy and create a differentiated buying experience that delights customers. SalesHood empowers high performing revenue teams to replicate winning sales plays with convenience and personalization, powered by AI. Companies like Alation, Copado, Ewing-Foley, Olo, Reliaquest, Sage, SmartRecruiters, and Planview use SalesHood to increase sales productivity and win-rates. For more information, please visit https://saleshood.com/

