THE PROFESSIONAL BEAUTY ASSOCIATION IS PROUD TO CELEBRATE HAIRSTYLISTS ON NATIONAL HAIRSTYLIST APPRECIATION DAY

Scottsdale, AZ, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) , whose mission is to advocate and fight for the rights and professionalism of the beauty industry, is proud to announce its continued support for hairstylists and other beauty professionals on National Hairstylist Appreciation Day. As part of its ongoing commitment to the industry, PBA will award over $120,000 in scholarships in 2024 to assist cosmetology students and licensed beauty industry professionals in pursuing their career goals. These scholarships, generously sponsored by PBA member companies and the Joseph L. Weir Trust, aim to support both cosmetology students and licensed beauty industry professionals, allowing them to pursue their career goals without the burden of financial constraints. Additionally, in their mission to elevate and unite the industry, PBA is a firm supporter and advocate of many charities dedicated to helping both hairstylists and those they serve.

"National Hairstylist Appreciation Day is a special occasion to recognize the talent, dedication, and hard work of hairstylists across the country," shares Nina Daily, Executive Director of the Professional Beauty Association. "We are so proud to support and nurture the immense creativity and talent in the beauty industry and are grateful for the support of our generous members who provide the scholarships. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their passion and excel in the beauty industry, regardless of financial barriers. Our scholarships and charities are some of the many initiatives PBA spearheads to elevate the standards of the industry and ensure a bright future for all professionals in the field.”

The scholarships cover a wide range of educational expenses, including tuition fees, textbooks, and professional development courses. By alleviating the financial burden associated with education, PBA aims to enable beauty professionals to focus on honing their skills and expanding their knowledge, ultimately elevating the industry as a whole.

“I am so honored and grateful that I was chosen to receive this scholarship,” shares Christina Jackson, solo owner of a skincare studio in Berea, OH. “This scholarship will allow me to become an Oncology trained esthetician in my area. I will be able to provide skin care services to cancer patients/survivors safely and effectively. Thank you so very much to Milady and the PBA.” A licensed esthetician since 2020, Christina is a former Social Worker with a passion for helping others.

“I am beyond grateful for the K18 Hair Freedom for All Scholarship,” shares Aasha Waits, a cosmetology student from Montgomery, Alabama. “It will allow me to complete my Cosmetology Program and pursue a new fulfilling career path. I would like to be able to make a difference in many lives by offering my services to positively impact the community, with something as simple as a hairstyle or haircut.”

PBA Charities support the beauty industry and the professionals who serve it. CUT IT OUT® is a program dedicated to mobilizing licensed professionals, students, and others to fight the epidemic of domestic abuse through awareness materials and training. With the Strength in Beauty grant, beauty professionals affected by domestic violence can apply for aid to help them get out of their abusive situations. The Disaster Relief Fund helps enable salon professionals to rebuild their lives following the devastation of a natural disaster. PBA Members are awarded double the grant funding for these PBA programs, which are solely dedicated to giving back to beauty professionals in their times of need.

The Professional Beauty Association remains committed to its mission of advocating for the rights and professionalism of the beauty industry. Through initiatives like scholarships and charities, PBA continues to make a significant impact on the lives and careers of beauty professionals, fostering a thriving and inclusive industry. To apply for PBA scholarships, or to learn about sponsoring a scholarship, please visit probeauty.org/scholarships. For more information on charities PBA supports, please visit https://www.probeauty.org/pba-charities/.

On National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, and every day, PBA encourages everyone to show their appreciation for hairstylists who play a vital role in helping individuals look and feel their best. Whether it's a simple thank you or a kind gesture, every expression of gratitude goes a long way in recognizing the hard work and dedication of these talented professionals.