Shop LC Secures Renewed Lease In Round Rock, Still Committed To Land In Cedar Park

Austin, TX, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shop LC, a prominent local employer and community contributor, announces the renewal of its leases in Round Rock, TX, for an additional five years. This decision ensures operational continuity and stability for the company amid fluctuating economic conditions characterized by high-interest rates and rising construction costs.

Vineet Ganeriwala, President of Shop LC, comments on the lease renewals, stating, "Renewing our leases in Round Rock is a step that prepares us for future growth in Cedar Park. This decision not only reaffirms our commitment to our employees and the community but also positions us more strongly to develop and expand. By ensuring our stability in Round Rock, we are setting the stage to build and thrive in Cedar Park. Our dedication to both communities is strong, and our strategic planning is aligned with fostering long-term growth and prosperity in the area."

Shop LC is an active member of both the Cedar Park and Round Rock Chamber and will continue to support all surrounding communities.

"We are proud that ShopLC has reaffirmed its commitment to our community by announcing that it will maintain operations here for another five years," said Jordan Robinson, President & CEO of the Round Rock Chamber. "This decision reflects the strength of our local economy and the ongoing collaboration between businesses and the City of Round Rock. ShopLC has proven itself to be a strong community partner, actively engaging in initiatives that support local causes and enhance the quality of life for our residents. We look forward to continuing our partnership with ShopLC as we work together to drive growth and prosperity in our region."

Shop LC continues to review its long-term facility needs and plans to commence construction at the proposed headquarters, located at 1500 - 1700 NorthBell Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX, in the next three years once more favorable economic conditions are established.