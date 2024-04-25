ACNB Corporation Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced net income of $6.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $1.06 per diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $2.7 million and $0.32, respectively. The financial results for the three month period ended December 31, 2023 were impacted by the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio as announced on Form 8-K on December 15, 2023.



2024 First Quarter Highlights

Return on average assets was 1.12% and return on average equity was 9.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 3.93% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 4.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Total loans were $1.66 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $37.0 million, or 2.3%, from December 31, 2023 and an increase of $133.4 million, or 8.7%, from March 31, 2023.



Total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of unearned income, was 0.24% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2023 and 0.25% at March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) were 0.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 0.02% for both the three months ended December 31, 2023 and the three months ended March 31, 2023.



The loan to deposit ratio was 90.72% at March 31, 2024 and the ratio of uninsured and non-collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 17.76% at ACNB Bank at March 31, 2024.



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 1 of 9.61% at March 31, 2024 compared to 9.48% at December 31, 2023 and 8.56% at March 31, 2023. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $53.0 million at March 31, 2024 compared to a net unrealized loss of $50.2 million at December 31, 2023 and a net unrealized loss of $57.6 million at March 31, 2023.



of 9.61% at March 31, 2024 compared to 9.48% at December 31, 2023 and 8.56% at March 31, 2023. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $53.0 million at March 31, 2024 compared to a net unrealized loss of $50.2 million at December 31, 2023 and a net unrealized loss of $57.6 million at March 31, 2023. ACNB and ACNB Bank capital levels remain well in excess of ACNB’s internal minimums and those required to be categorized as well-capitalized by our bank regulators. ACNB’s overall liquidity position remains strong and stable.

“The economic and financial services industry uncertainties have continued to present challenges as we begin 2024. However, ACNB Corporation continues to focus on executing our strategic plan. As a result, we are pleased to share our first quarter operating results. The quarter represents a solid start to the new year and reflects our continued commitment to our shareholders, customers and employees to be the financial service provider of choice in the communities we serve by building relationships and finding solutions,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer.

“We experienced strong loan demand during the quarter and continue to experience stellar asset quality due to the hard work and diligence of our entire lending team. Our initiatives to diversify our revenue streams with ACNB Insurance Services and our Wealth Management teams continue to show positive momentum. In addition, our capital position remains very strong and provides the Corporation with a foundation of strength and security.”

“As a result of these ongoing strategic efforts, we were pleased to provide a 14.2% increase in the cash dividend paid to our shareholders in the second quarter of 2024 over the second quarter of 2023. The $0.32 per share second quarter of 2024 quarterly cash dividend also represents a 6.6% increase over the $0.30 per share paid in the first quarter of 2024. This additional return to our shareholders combined with our share repurchase program, reflects our commitment to provide our shareholders with a solid return on their investment in the Corporation.”

Mr. Helt continued, “We remain positive for the remainder of 2024 in spite of continued inflationary pressures and the resulting economic impacts. We are not only focused on the challenges, but also the opportunities that lie ahead and are fully committed to continued growth and profitability for ACNB Corporation.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 totaled $20.6 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 10.8%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was driven primarily by an increase in the cost of deposits and an increase in borrowings. The FTE net interest margin was 3.77%, a decrease of 45 basis points from 4.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 0.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 53 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2023. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 4.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 223 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2023. The average FTE yield on interest-earning assets increased 37 basis points from 4.37% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 to 4.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The FTE net interest margin was 3.77%, a decrease of 16 basis points from 3.93% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 0.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 14 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2023. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 4.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 32 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2023. The average FTE yield on interest-earning assets was 4.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 12 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $5.7 million, an increase of $683 thousand, or 13.7%, from the three months ended March 31, 2023. Insurance commissions for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $2.1 million, an increase of $213 thousand from the three months ended March 31, 2023 driven primarily by organic growth and timing of commissions. Wealth management income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $962 thousand, an increase of $122 thousand from the three months ended March 31, 2023 driven primarily by market appreciation and new business generation. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net gains on sales or calls of investment securities were $69 thousand compared to a loss of $193 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $262 thousand.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $4.7 million, or 484.2%, driven primarily by the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio which generated a $4.5 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $17.7 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 8.5%, from the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional services, other expenses, FDIC and regulatory expenses, and equipment. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $726 thousand driven primarily by higher health insurance costs and base wages. Professional services increased $234 thousand driven primarily by higher maintenance expenses related to a foreclosed asset held for resale and as a result of recruiting expenses for talent acquisition. Other expenses increased $166 thousand driven primarily by higher directors fees and operating losses. The $126 thousand increase in FDIC and regulatory was the result of a higher FDIC assessment due to changes in the composition of ACNB’s balance sheet. Equipment expense increased $122 thousand driven primarily by purchases of office equipment.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $489 thousand, or 2.8%, from the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits and net occupancy partially offset by decreases in professional services and other expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $572 thousand driven primarily by increases to stock-based compensation and health insurance costs. Net occupancy increased $203 thousand driven primarily by higher snow removal costs, building maintenance and utilities. Professional services decreased $104 thousand as the prior quarter had higher loan review and consulting expenses. Other expenses decreased $99 thousand driven primarily by a lower mark-to-market loss on an SBIC fund compared to the prior quarter and timing of FDIC assessment expense.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans outstanding were $1.66 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $37.0 million, or 2.3%, from December 31, 2023 and an increase of $133.4 million, or 8.7%, from March 31, 2023. The increase in both periods was driven primarily by growth in the commercial loan portfolio in our core markets.

Asset quality metrics continue to be stable. The provision for credit losses was $223 thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $151 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $786 thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $242 thousand for three months ended December 31, 2023 and a provision for credit losses of $97 thousand and a $276 thousand provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Non-performing loans were $3.9 million, or 0.24%, of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared to $4.2 million, or 0.26%, of total loans at December 31, 2023 and $3.8 million, or 0.25%, of total loans at March 31, 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the prior quarter was due to a specific reserve on one commercial and industrial relationship which was recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in non-performing loans at March 31, 2024 compared to the prior quarter was the result of several payoffs. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 0.00% of total average loans compared to 0.02% for both the three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $1.84 billion at March 31, 2024, decreasing $26.6 million, or 1.4%, since December 31, 2023 and $220.6 million, or 10.7%, from March 31, 2023. The decrease of $26.6 million compared to December 31, 2023 was driven primarily by an outflow of municipal deposits. Included in total deposits were $1.34 billion interest-bearing deposits which decreased by $25.8 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2023 and by $125.8 million, or 8.6%, from March 31, 2023. Total non-interest bearing deposits were $499.6 million at March 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased by $749 thousand, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2023 and decreased by $94.8 million, or 15.9% from March 31, 2023.

Total borrowings were $272.6 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $20.4 million, or 8.1%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in borrowings was driven primarily by the outflow of municipal deposits and to fund loan growth. The average rate on total borrowings was 4.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 4.06% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ Equity, Dividends and Share Repurchases

Total stockholders’ equity was $279.9 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $277.5 million at December 31, 2023 and $255.8 million at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value2 per share was $26.70, $26.44 and $23.66 at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

As announced on Form 8-K on April 24, 2024, the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2024. This per share amount reflects a $0.04, or 14.2%, increase over the same quarter of 2023.

ACNB repurchased 4,200 shares of ACNB common stock during the three months ended March 31, 2024 at a cost of $147 thousand.

About ACNB Corporation

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.41 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.

April 25, 2024

ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights

Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 BALANCE SHEET DATA Assets $ 2,414,288 $ 2,418,847 $ 2,388,522 $ 2,378,151 $ 2,410,933 Securities 490,626 517,221 501,063 518,093 568,232 Total loans, net of unearned income 1,664,980 1,627,988 1,615,966 1,573,817 1,531,626 Allowance for credit losses (20,172 ) (19,969 ) (19,264 ) (19,148 ) (19,485 ) Deposits 1,835,224 1,861,813 1,951,359 1,963,754 2,055,822 Allowance for unfunded commitments 1,569 1,719 1,962 2,132 2,011 Borrowings 272,605 252,174 153,388 132,703 76,294 Stockholders’ equity 279,920 277,461 255,638 257,069 255,841 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest and dividend income $ 25,974 $ 25,284 $ 24,234 $ 23,213 $ 23,909 Interest expense 5,381 3,791 2,489 1,223 817 Net interest income 20,593 21,493 21,745 21,990 23,092 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 223 786 250 (273 ) 97 (Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments (151 ) (242 ) (171 ) 121 276 Net interest income after provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments 20,521 20,949 21,666 22,142 22,719 Noninterest income 5,667 970 6,297 6,194 4,984 Noninterest expenses 17,662 17,173 16,336 16,281 16,282 Income before income taxes 8,526 4,746 11,627 12,055 11,421 Provision for income taxes 1,758 649 2,583 2,531 2,398 Net income $ 6,768 $ 4,097 $ 9,044 $ 9,524 $ 9,023 PROFITABILITY RATIOS Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits 90.72 % 87.44 % 82.81 % 80.14 % 74.50 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.12 0.68 1.52 1.62 1.50 Return on average equity (annualized) 9.76 6.09 13.84 14.74 14.58 Efficiency ratio3 66.18 62.48 56.97 55.52 56.36 FTE Net interest margin 3.77 3.93 4.01 4.11 4.22 Yield on average earning assets 4.74 4.62 4.46 4.33 4.37 Yield on investment securities 2.70 2.36 2.24 2.24 2.46 Yield on total loans 5.37 5.29 5.16 5.05 5.12 Cost of funds 1.02 0.71 0.47 0.23 0.15 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.48 $ 1.06 $ 1.12 $ 1.06 Cash dividends paid per share 0.30 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.28 Tangible book value per share3 26.70 26.44 23.80 23.83 23.66 Tangible book value per share3 (excluding AOCI)4 32.21 31.74 31.43 30.64 29.76 CAPITAL RATIOS5 Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.91 % 11.57 % 11.97 % 11.79 % 11.09 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.40 15.16 15.30 15.38 15.21 Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 15.69 15.45 15.59 15.72 15.56 Total risk based capital ratio 17.68 17.41 17.49 17.67 17.56 CREDIT QUALITY Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income 6 0.24 0.26 0.22 0.23 0.25 Total non-performing assets to total assets7 0.18 0.19 0.17 0.17 0.18 Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income 1.21 1.23 1.19 1.22 1.27

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,395 $ 21,442 $ 22,786 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 35,740 44,516 41,255 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 53,135 65,958 64,041 Equity securities with readily determinable fair values 918 928 888 Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 425,114 451,693 435,559 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $58,084, $59,057, and $53,843) 64,594 64,600 64,616 Loans held for sale 88 280 — Total loans, net of unearned income 1,664,980 1,627,988 1,615,966 Less: Allowance for credit losses (20,172 ) (19,969 ) (19,264 ) Loans, net 1,644,808 1,608,019 1,596,702 Premises and equipment, net 25,916 26,283 25,740 Right of use asset 2,447 2,615 2,784 Restricted investment in bank stocks 10,877 9,677 5,477 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 80,348 79,871 79,391 Investments in low-income housing partnerships 971 1,003 1,034 Goodwill 44,185 44,185 44,185 Intangible assets, net 8,761 9,082 9,434 Foreclosed assets held for resale 467 467 467 Other assets 51,659 54,186 58,204 Total Assets $ 2,414,288 $ 2,418,847 $ 2,388,522 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 499,583 $ 500,332 $ 565,530 Interest-bearing 1,335,641 1,361,481 1,385,829 Total Deposits 1,835,224 1,861,813 1,951,359 Short-term borrowings 17,303 56,882 33,106 Long-term borrowings 255,302 195,292 120,282 Lease liability 2,447 2,615 2,784 Allowance for unfunded commitments 1,569 1,719 1,962 Other liabilities 22,523 23,065 23,391 Total Liabilities 2,134,368 2,141,386 2,132,884 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively — — — Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,928,441, 8,896,119, and 8,892,374 shares issued; 8,539,575, 8,511,453, and 8,521,546 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively 22,315 22,231 22,224 Treasury stock, at cost; 388,866, 384,666, and 370,828 shares at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively (11,101 ) (10,954 ) (10,502 ) Additional paid-in capital 97,818 97,602 96,744 Retained earnings 217,712 213,491 211,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,824 ) (44,909 ) (64,767 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 279,920 277,461 255,638 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,414,288 $ 2,418,847 $ 2,388,522





Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans, including fees Taxable $ 21,470 $ 18,898 Tax-exempt 319 356 Securities: Taxable 2,911 3,286 Tax-exempt 284 314 Dividends 240 41 Other 750 1,014 Total Interest and Dividend Income 25,974 23,909 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,160 473 Short-term borrowings 339 17 Long-term borrowings 2,882 327 Total Interest Expense 5,381 817 Net Interest Income 20,593 23,092 Provision for credit losses 223 97 (Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments (151 ) 276 Net Interest Income after Provisions for Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments 20,521 22,719 NONINTEREST INCOME Insurance commissions 2,115 1,902 Service charges on deposits 991 962 Wealth management 962 840 ATM debit card charges 819 823 Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance 477 442 Gain from mortgage loans held for sale 48 17 Net gains (losses) on sales or calls of investment securities 69 (193 ) Net (losses) gains on equity securities (10 ) 20 Other 196 171 Total Noninterest Income 5,667 4,984 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 11,168 10,442 Equipment 1,729 1,607 Net occupancy 1,130 1,037 Professional services 616 382 FDIC and regulatory 375 249 Other tax 370 337 Intangible assets amortization 321 360 Supplies and postage 191 206 Marketing and corporate relations 88 154 Other 1,674 1,508 Total Noninterest Expenses 17,662 16,282 Income Before Income Taxes 8,526 11,421 Provision for income taxes 1,758 2,398 Net Income $ 6,768 $ 9,023 PER SHARE DATA Basic and diluted earnings $ 0.80 $ 1.06





Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest8 Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest8 Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest8 Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest8 Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest8 Yield/

Rate ASSETS Loans: Taxable $ 1,573,109 $ 21,470 5.49 % $ 1,559,411 $ 21,303 5.42 % $ 1,520,134 $ 20,285 5.29 % $ 1,463,967 $ 18,946 5.19 % 1,454,934 18,898 5.27 % Tax-exempt 65,825 404 2.47 % 69,058 425 2.44 % 73,995 457 2.45 % 75,670 446 2.36 % 77,341 451 2.36 % Total Loans9 1,638,934 21,874 5.37 % 1,628,469 21,728 5.29 % 1,594,129 20,742 5.16 % 1,539,637 19,392 5.05 % 1,532,275 19,349 5.12 % Investment Securities: Taxable 467,466 3,151 2.71 % 453,713 2,669 2.33 % 466,402 2,581 2.20 % 498,401 2,739 2.20 % 557,377 3,327 2.42 % Tax-exempt 54,740 359 2.64 % 54,835 361 2.61 % 55,027 359 2.59 % 55,588 361 2.60 % 55,589 397 2.90 % Total Investments10 522,206 3,510 2.70 % 508,548 3,030 2.36 % 521,429 2,940 2.24 % 553,989 3,100 2.24 % 612,966 3,724 2.46 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 54,156 750 5.57 % 50,225 691 5.46 % 53,324 723 5.38 % 71,040 890 5.03 % 90,987 1,014 4.52 % Total Earning Assets 2,215,296 26,134 4.74 % 2,187,242 25,449 4.62 % 2,168,882 24,405 4.46 % 2,164,666 23,382 4.33 % 2,236,228 24,087 4.37 % Cash and due from banks 20,540 21,578 23,783 22,215 21,151 Premises and equipment 26,102 25,983 25,980 26,420 26,885 Other assets 187,075 191,329 165,821 163,783 172,804 Allowance for credit losses (19,963 ) (19,232 ) (19,101 ) (19,458 ) (17,849 ) Total Assets $ 2,429,050 $ 2,406,900 $ 2,365,365 $ 2,357,626 $ 2,439,219 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 512,701 $ 264 0.21 % $ 560,510 $ 275 0.19 % $ 571,314 $ 185 0.13 % $ 577,480 $ 150 0.10 % $ 591,972 $ 146 0.10 % Money markets 248,297 536 0.87 % 274,226 707 1.02 % 245,899 312 0.50 % 261,560 100 0.15 % 298,584 73 0.10 % Savings deposits 335,215 29 0.03 % 348,244 28 0.03 % 366,398 30 0.03 % 387,847 31 0.03 % 403,419 33 0.03 % Time deposits 244,481 1,331 2.19 % 221,778 798 1.43 % 212,159 401 0.75 % 224,608 205 0.37 % 268,708 221 0.33 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,340,694 2,160 0.65 % 1,404,758 1,808 0.51 % 1,395,770 928 0.26 % 1,451,495 486 0.13 % 1,562,683 473 0.12 % Short-term borrowings 47,084 339 2.90 % 56,872 334 2.33 % 66,942 439 2.60 % 34,080 108 1.27 % 35,596 17 0.19 % Long-term borrowings 248,701 2,882 4.66 % 137,026 1,649 4.77 % 94,554 1,122 4.71 % 59,901 629 4.21 % 29,211 327 4.54 % Total Borrowings 295,785 3,221 4.38 % 193,898 1,983 4.06 % 161,496 1,561 3.83 % 93,981 737 3.15 % 64,807 344 2.15 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 1,636,479 $ 5,381 1.32 % $ 1,598,656 $ 3,791 0.94 % $ 1,557,266 $ 2,489 0.63 % $ 1,545,476 $ 1,223 0.32 % $ 1,627,490 $ 817 0.20 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 486,648 519,797 541,995 550,581 557,546 Other liabilities 26,904 21,648 6,820 2,330 3,129 Stockholders’ Equity 279,019 266,799 259,284 259,239 251,054 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,429,050 $ 2,406,900 $ 2,365,365 $ 2,357,626 $ 2,439,219 Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income 20,753 21,658 21,916 22,159 23,270 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (160 ) (165 ) (171 ) (169 ) (178 ) Net Interest Income $ 20,593 $ 21,493 $ 21,745 $ 21,990 $ 23,092 Cost of Funds 1.02 % 0.71 % 0.47 % 0.23 % 0.15 % FTE Net Interest Margin 3.77 % 3.93 % 4.01 % 4.11 % 4.22 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.