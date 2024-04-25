Lambent and Purdue University to Co-Present at Tradeline University Facilities 2024 Conference

BOSTON, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sue Wohlford Bork, Sales Director for occupancy analytics software company Lambent , will be part of a feature presentation at the Tradeline University Facilities 2024 Conference. Bork will be joined by Rob Wynkoop, VP, Administrative Operations at Purdue University to highlight how Purdue is using occupancy analytics to build consensus across a myriad of stakeholders to improve real estate utilization on campus. The event takes place May 6 and 7 at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort.



New academic facility planning and space management initiatives are being shaped by changing academic priorities and workplace realities. University Facilities 2024 focuses on capital project and space management data, metrics, and decision-making rationales needed to expand facility flexibility and improve space utilization. Attendees will learn about accommodating hybrid learning and work, reducing operational costs, improving sustainability, and finding new ways to finance and fund capital projects.

Lambent/Purdue Session details:

Tools and processes to build consensus for campus space initiatives

Purdue University was confronted with a big challenge that most institutions are now facing: How to build consensus for improving real estate utilization on campus across a myriad of stakeholders. In this session, executives from Purdue and Lambent demonstrate how Purdue leveraged the university Wi-Fi network and Lambent Spaces technology to reveal building occupancy and utilization over time—an initiative that resonates with the needs of IT, networking, and security to cultivate buy-in from the start. They identify how the data was leveraged to address underutilized office space associated with new hybrid work schedules and increase utilization of classrooms and labs spaces across campus.

Dates/Times: Monday, May 6th 2:20 - 3:15 PM

Tuesday, May 7th 8:05 - 9:00 AM Speakers: Rob Wynkoop - VP, Administrative Operations, Purdue University

Sue Wohlford Bork - Sales Director, Lambent

For complete session details, visit https://www.tradelineinc.com/uf2024/session/17062 .