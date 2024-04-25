Supremex Announces Date of Its 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after markets close Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the Conference Call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Webcast.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call, please dial the following numbers. We suggest that participants call-in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

• Confirmation number: 10023227 • Local (Vancouver) and international participants, dial: 604-638-5340 • North American participants, dial toll-free: 1 800 319-4610

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investors section under Webcast. To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1 855-669-9658 or 604-674-8052 and enter the code 0784. The recording will be available until Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

Supremex will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on the same day, May 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., at the office of Stikeman Elliott LLP located at 1155 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, 41st Floor, Montreal, Quebec, H3B 3V2.

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing approximately 1,000 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.