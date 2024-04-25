Compass Group Canada Recognized as a Top Workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work® Institute

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Group Canada, the country’s leading food and support service company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Canada™ by Great Place to Work® Institute. This esteemed, national award recognizes workplaces that have created a culture focused on appreciation and continued growth among their associates.



Compass Group Canada operates with a core set of leadership commitments that underscore every aspect of its workplace culture – “We Care, We Share, We Dream, We Deliver.” Starting at the leadership level and flowing throughout the company, these commitments are designed to create a collective people-oriented culture that where employees feel valued and inspired to contribute their best.

“This honour is entirely about our associates – the people who embody our leadership commitment every day – and for that, I am especially grateful,” said Saajid Khan, CEO Compass Group Canada and ESS North America. “Every action matters – from committing to our award-winning safety programs to celebrating and recognizing our people, together we have built a truly Great Place to Work.”

With a focus on fostering employee well-being, encouraging career development, and integrating diversity, equity and inclusion into all areas of business, Compass Group Canada continually prioritizes initiatives aimed at enhancing the professional and personal growth of its employees. Some key initiatives from the past year aimed at strengthening their people-centered culture include:



A robust recognition program, celebrating +1,000 associates every year with in-the-moment recognition awards and capping off with a Toronto Gala to celebrate their individual achievements.

EnCompass Safety, the company’s best-in-class safety brand and promise that commits to key safety priorities including embedding data into all decision making, ongoing innovation of processes to keep safety standards high and enhancing safety competency and training for all associates.

The continued development of their Diversity, Inclusion and Action Councils (including PRIDE, BIPOC, just now mental health and wellness, and Wolf Pack gender equality) – offering associates opportunities for learning through partnerships, keynote speakers and the sharing of lived experiences.

Own Your Development online learning portal, offering tools, resources and courses that support associate development in three main categories: individual, organizational and team, along with mentorship programs and in-depth career pathing.



“Being recognized as a Best Workplace in Canada is not just an accolade; it's a testament to our people first approach where excellence thrives, and every individual's contributions are valued and celebrated," said Lauren Davey, chief people and culture officer, Compass Group Canada. “Each day, I'm inspired by the passion I see in our team, and this award, which is grounded in the honest feedback from our associates, is especially meaningful because it tells us we are heading in the right direction. It is a credit to our teams, who bring this culture to life, every day.”

Some of the specific areas of the company’s culture that were awarded high praise from the associate Trust Index Survey include:

Safe Place to Work (Highest Score): Compass Group Canada's obsession with safety and well-being in the workplace is vital to its culture, resulting in the highest score in this crucial category.

Compass Group Canada's obsession with safety and well-being in the workplace is vital to its culture, resulting in the highest score in this crucial category. Fair Treatment Regardless of Age, Race, Ethnicity, Gender, Orientation: Diversity and inclusion are fundamental values at Compass Group Canada – grounded in their ongoing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion work, specifically focused on offering engaging personal development opportunities to support associate well-being.

Diversity and inclusion are fundamental values at Compass Group Canada – grounded in their ongoing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion work, specifically focused on offering engaging personal development opportunities to support associate well-being. Feel Welcome When You Join: Compass Group Canada ensures that every new employee feels welcomed and supported from day one. The company’s HELLO onboarding program offers an immediate look into Compass’ unique culture and supports a 30-, 60- and 90-day approach to new associate success.



Compass Group Canada is proud and grateful to be named as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2024 by Great Place to Work® Institute and sends their congratulations to all the winners for the 2024 season. To learn more about Compass Group Canada’s culture, click here. To see open career opportunities at the company, click here.

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is the leading provider of foodservice and support services in Canada, with over 25,000 associates across 2,100 locations nationwide. Their expertise spans diverse sectors and specialties, including sports venues, dining rooms, schools, hospitals, oil rigs, remote camps, vending services, and facilities management. Compass Group Canada on a mission to be the country’s most innovative foodservice provider, aiming to redefine the industry through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approaches that positively impact people, performance, and purpose. Compass Group Canada is committed to using their size and scale for good and has established a Planet Promise commitment of Net Zero GHG by 2050. Through tailored hospitality solutions and dedication to excellence, Compass Group Canada is shaping the future of foodservice and support services in Canada.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, 2022 and 2023, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a, Best Workplaces in Canada in 2022, Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executives in 2024, Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2021 and 2020 and as a GTA Top Employer in 2023 and 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

