Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Results

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it will issue its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-end earnings release on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results the following morning, May 15th, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The Company will provide a live Internet webcast as well as an archived replay, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com. To participate via phone, listeners calling from the U.S. and Canada may dial 800-715-9871 using the conference ID 4304270.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook," "projected," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the Company’s disciplined capital deployment, and the Company’s ability to create shareholder value. These statements are based on management’s estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of economic conditions, including as a result of labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819

irinquiries@prestigebrands.com