Elicio Therapeutics to Present New Preliminary Data from the Ongoing AMPLIFY-7P Phase 1/2 Study of ELI-002 7P in Patients with mKRAS-driven Solid Tumors at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

BOSTON, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio Therapeutics” or “Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be sharing new preliminary data from the ongoing AMPLIFY-7P Phase 1/2 study in a poster presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting, being held May 31-June 4, 2024 in Chicago, IL.



The AMPLIFY-7P study is evaluating the 7-peptide formulation of Elicio’s off-the-shelf investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, ELI-002 7P, in patients with mKRAS-driven solid tumors that are positive for minimal residual disease. ELI-002 7P is designed to stimulate an immune response against the seven KRAS mutations that drive 25% of all solid tumors.

Presentation Details

ASCO 2024 Abstract Title: AMPLIFY-7P, a first-in-human safety and efficacy trial of adjuvant mKRAS-specific lymph node targeted amphiphile ELI-002 7P vaccine in patients with minimal residual disease–positive pancreatic and colorectal cancer

Abstract Number: 2636

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: June 1, 2024, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT (10:00 AM-1:00 PM ET)

Presenter: Craig E. Devoe, M.D., MHCM., Chief, Division of Medical Oncology & Hematology, R.J Zuckerberg Cancer Center, and Scientific Investigator, Northwell Health

About ELI-002

Our lead product candidate, ELI-002, is a structurally novel investigational AMP cancer vaccine that targets cancers that are driven by mutations in the mKRAS-gene—a prevalent driver of many human cancers. ELI-002 is comprised of two powerful components that are built with our AMP platform consisting of AMP-modified mutant KRAS peptide antigens and an AMP-modified CpG adjuvant that is available as an off-the-shelf subcutaneous administration.

ELI-002 2P (2 peptide formulation) is currently being studied in an ongoing Phase 1 (AMPLIFY-201) trial in patients with high relapse risk mKRAS-driven solid tumors, following surgery and chemotherapy (NCT04853017 ) . ELI-002 7P (7 peptide formulation) is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 (AMPLIFY-7P) trial in patients with mKRAS-driven pancreatic cancer (NCT05726864). The ELI-002 7P formulation is designed to provide immune response coverage against seven of the most common KRAS mutations present in 25% of all solid tumors, thereby increasing the potential patient population for ELI-002 and potentially reducing the chance of bypass resistance mechanisms.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel lymph node-targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of some of the most aggressive cancers. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is harnessing the natural power of the immune system with the Amphiphile (“AMP”) technology, which allows for therapeutic payloads to be delivered directly to the lymph nodes, with the goal of enhancing the immune system’s cancer-fighting capabilities. By targeting cancer immunotherapies to the core of the immune response, AMP aims to optimize the lymph nodes’ natural ability to educate, activate and amplify cancer-specific T cells, which are essential for recognizing and eliminating tumor cells. Engineered to synchronize immunity in these highly potent sites, AMP is built to enhance the magnitude, potency, quality and durability of the immune response to drive antitumor activity. The Company’s R&D pipeline includes off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines ELI-002, (targeting mKRAS-driven cancers) as well as ELI-007 and ELI-008 (targeting BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively). For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

