TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2023 YEAR END RESERVE REPORT

Vancouver, B.C., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide a summary and highlights of its December 31, 2023 year-end reserve report.

Reserve Report Highlights

NPV10% of total proved plus probable plus possible reserves is USD $712.7 million net to Trillion.

*net Trillion’s 49% interest before income tax and after royalty

*** basic common shares

Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO stated:

“We have had steadily increased our reserves year over year as a result of our new drillings in 2023, and even as prices settle from 2022 highs, we have still realized a net reserves value gain. Very little of the gas from SASB has been produced to date, and we are committed to monetizing our reserves through artificial lift and tubing size optimization in the near future. For the Cendere oil property, even after producing 32 Mbbl of oil in 2023 our reserves only were reduced by 14 Mbbl oil, as our oil reserves have also increased during the year through workovers.”

Reserve Report Summary

Trillion 49% interest, before income taxes and after royalties

Light and Medium Conventional Oil Crude Oil Natural Gas Equivalent (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Bcf) (Bcf) (Mboe) (Mboe) Dec. 31 Dec. 31 % Dec. 31 Dec. 31 % Dec. 31 Dec. 31 % 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Proved Producing 139 146 4.8 % 1.3 2.4 -45.8 % 349 546 -36.0 % Developed Non-Producing 47 49 -4.1 % 8.4 0.0 840.0 % 1,443 49 2,845.0 % Undeveloped 0 0 - 8.3 7.7 7.8 % 1,391 1,285 8.2 % Total Proved 186 195 -4.6 % 18.0 10.1 78.2 % 3,183 1,880 69.3 % Total Probable 54 58 -5.5 % 37.8 32.4 16.7 % 6,349 5,461 16.3 % Total Proved Plus Probable 240 252 -5.8 % 55.8 42.5 31.3 % 9,531 7,341 29.8 % Total Possible 52 55 -5.4 % 40.8 31.2 30.8 % 6,859 5,257 30.5 % Total PPP 292 307 -4.9 % 96.6 73.7 31 % 16,390 12,598 30.1 %

Net Present Value of Trillion Interest, before income taxes and after royalties

NPV - 10% Before Income Tax (US$M) (US$M) Dec. 31 Dec. 31 % 2023 2022 Change Proved Producing $ 11.5 $ 42.3 -72.8 % Developed Non-Producing $ 81.9 $ 1.1 8,090 % Undeveloped $ 40.9 $ 80.3 -49.1 % Total Proved $ 134.3 $ 123.8 8.5 % Total Probable $ 286.2 $ 307.8 -7.0 % Total Proved Plus Probable $ 420.5 $ 431.5 -2.5 % Total Possible $ 292.2 $ 299.1 -2.3 % Total PPP $ 712.7 $ 730.6 -2.5 %

About the Reserves Evaluation

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's reserves were evaluated by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ"), in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook maintained by the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter) ("COGEH") and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") and are based on the Company's 2023 year-end estimated reserves as evaluated by GLJ in their report dated April 11, 2024, with an effective date of December 31, 2023 (the "Reserves Report"). GLJ is an independent qualified reserves evaluator as defined in NI 51-101. Additional reserves information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in the Company's statement of reserves data and other oil and gas information on Form 51-101F1, which is expected to be filed on SEDAR+ by April 29, 2024. See "Advisory Note Regarding Oil and Gas Information" section in the "Advisories", at the end of this news release.

About the Company

Trillion Energy is focused on natural gas production for Europe and Turkey with natural gas assets in Turkiye and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property. More information may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and our website.

