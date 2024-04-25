Airship AI Announces $2.35 Million Sole-Source Contract Award within the Department of Justice for Outpost AI Edge Appliances

REDMOND, Wash., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract to an agency within the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) for its Outpost AI appliance providing edge based recording, analytics, encryption, and encoding of video, audio, and metadata supporting emerging public safety and investigative requirements. This is the second award from within the Department of Justice following a previously-announced contract for Airship AI’s Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform.



“An award of this magnitude highlights not only the strength of our robust pipeline but our ability to monetize our pipeline opportunities,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “With the 2024 federal budget now approved, we expect to see heightened activity around the rest of our pipeline as well as the development of new opportunities for this year and next throughout the remainder of the federal government’s fiscal year.”

Outpost AI provides advanced analytic processing at the edge, along with highly efficient video and metadata encoding and encryption over various RF and network backhauls back to the cloud. Edge analytics include the advanced detection and recognition of various object classes including vehicles, maritime vessels, aircraft, people, weapons, bags, and other object classes specific to operational requirements.

Once an object in a larger object class is detected, Outpost AI’s rule-based engine enables users to define in advance additional analytic processing for the object. This additional structuring includes specific types of an object class, for example a car, truck, or motorcycle versus a vehicle, and other identifying characteristics of the object such as the make, model, color, and license plate data for the vehicle type. All data is then encrypted and streamed back to Acropolis for further management as well as real-time notifications.

“This award follows the agency acquisition and deployment of Airship AI’s Acropolis enterprise video and data management platform in their FedRAMP cloud environment. Similar to Acropolis, the agency spent considerable time evaluating the Outpost AI platform in several different use cases and deployment environments, ensuring that it was the right product fit for its operational needs. The ability to structure data at the edge in real-time and efficiently stream it back to its secure cloud proved to be the critical combination of capabilities for existing and emerging requirements,” concluded Mr. Allen.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

