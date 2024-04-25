Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Predicted to Reach USD 7.94 Billion By 2032, With a Growth of 11.9% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Polaris Market Research, the global acute repetitive seizures market size and share was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 7.94 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Acute repetitive seizures are a category of seizures that take place more frequently than one is used to within a specific period. Some specialists indicate it as possessing two or three seizures within 24 hours, recuperating between each one. They are also defined as having countless seizures and recuperation periods within a few hours. The rapidly rising demand for acute repetitive seizures market can be attributed to the fact that these seizures are more likely to take place if one has difficulties regulating the seizures in general. Persons who obtain seizures that commence on one side of the brain are probable to have clusters. But unspecified inception seizures, which commence on both sides of the brain, can also cluster in some persons.

The acute repetitive seizures market growth can be attributed to a growing aggregate of clinical studies, an escalated significance of the initiation of contemporary medicines, and an escalated demand for nasal sprays as a cure for epilepsy. Further, the rise in administrative consent and encouraging treatment underway are anticipated to push the market's advancement throughout the estimated period.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Players

ALEXZA

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Neurelis, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

UCB S.A. Belgium

Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC.

VERITON PHARMA

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 3.23 billion Market value in 2032 USD 7.94 billion CAGR 11.9% from 2023-2032 Forecast period 2024-2032 Largest region in the market North America Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key players ALEXZA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Neurelis, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, UCB S.A. Belgium

Key Findings:

A growing aggregate of clinical studies, an escalated significance of the initiation of contemporary medicines, and an escalated demand for nasal sprays as a cure for epilepsy are pushing toward market expansion.

The acute repetitive seizures market segmentation is primarily based on product, end-use, and region.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Growth Drivers: Neurological disorders, particularly epilepsy, have been frequently escalating, which has contributed to the development of the market. The acute repetitive seizures market size is expanding as epilepsy is a detrimental neurological illness that causes repeated seizures and impacts millions of people globally. Growth is also preferred by escalated discontented clinical requirements for both patients and caretakers, a growing pervasiveness of neurological illnesses, and the obtainability of progressive product pipelines.

Opportunities and Trends: In the market, alliance is the answer to progress. Alliances between medical specialists, pharmaceutical firms, and patient approval categories push innovation and tackle the provocations of this condition. The growing patient population underscores the significance of advancing and expanding therapeutic mediation, particularly designed to tackle the distinctive provocations posed by ARS.

Segmental Insights

The USL-261 Sector Observed a Sharp Rise

Based on the product, the USL-261 segment observed a sharp rise. The acute repetitive seizures market demand is on the rise due to USL-261 also referred to as intranasal midazolam, which has illustrated effectiveness and security in the handling of ARS. Clinical studies have portrayed that intranasal midazolam productively concludes acute seizure incidents involving those connected to ARS with speedy inception of actions and the least unfavorable influences.

The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Segment Dominated the Market

Based on end use, the healthcare & pharmaceutical segment dominated the market. The surging prevalence and pervasiveness of neurological illnesses involving epilepsy and Acute Repetitive Seizures (ARS) are propelling the demand for inventive healthcare and pharmaceutical explication. The acute repetitive seizures market trends include the worldwide population aging and way of living altering; the overload of neurological illness is anticipated to escalate, pushing the requirement for productive cure and management policies.

Latest Developments

In January 2022, UCB acquired Midazolam nasal spray (USL-61) from Proximagen, thereby expanding its epilepsy portfolio. This strategic move to acquire USL-261 aligns with UCB's existing and prosperous anti-epilepsy drug portfolio, consolidating the company's position in the global market for epilepsy treatments.

In October 2021, Alexza commenced a phase 3 trial for Staccato Alprazolam, an acute treatment for epileptic seizures. UCB Pharma is overseeing the trials to evaluate the drug's safety and efficacy.

Regional Insights:

North America region held the largest market share in 2023, The regulatory environment in North America, particularly in the United States, is conducive to innovation and market expansion in the healthcare sector. Regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provide clear guidelines and pathways for the development and approval of ARS treatments, facilitating market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased focus on healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about epilepsy contribute to the favorable conditions for market growth in these developing nations.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Research has segmented the acute repetitive seizures market report based on product, end-use, and region:

Acute Repetitive Seizures, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

USL-261

NRL-1

AZ-002

Diastat Rectal Gel

Others

Acute Repetitive Seizures, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Biotechnology

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

