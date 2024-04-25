NurExone Biologic Inc. Announces Strategic Expansion to US Financial Markets with Approval of OTCQB Listing Application and DTC Eligibility

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol NRXBF. The OTCQB listing enhances visibility and facilitates trading by US institutional and retail investors.



As the sole public company developing therapies for spinal cord injury treatment with exosomes, NurExone is proud to broaden its financial market access. The OTCQB, a renowned U.S. trading platform, is a pivotal gateway to US trading, fostering an environment conducive to informed investment decisions. This enhances opportunities to attract investment and optimize shareholder value.

The Company is delighted to announce that it has also received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its shares on the OTCQB. DTC eligibility expands the Company's stock reach to a wider audience of potential investors and brokerage firms that mandate additional compliance measures. This move aims to enhance accessibility and potentially boost liquidity through online transactions.

Mr. Yoram Drucker, chairman of NurExone’s board, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Securing a place on the OTCQB and obtaining DTC eligibility exemplify our dedication to enriching shareholder engagement and liquidity. These achievements enable US investors to easily access and invest in NurExone. As pioneers in exosome-loaded nanodrug development for a variety of clinical conditions, notably spinal cord injuries, we're excited to provide the investing community with expanded avenues to join our innovation.”

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone added “Expanding our investor base will accelerate our efforts in developing solutions and therapies for the hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide suffering from traumatic spinal cord injuries.”

NurExone Biologic's common shares will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and on several stock exchanges in Germany including Frankfurt, Munich, or Tradegate. If, and when, the Company's common shares start to trade on the OTCQB, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under the symbol ‘NRX’ and in Germany under the symbol ‘J90’.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical Company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

