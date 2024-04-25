Decisions of Annual General Meeting in SP Group A/S

On 25 April 2024, SP Group A/S held its Annual General Meeting in accordance with the announced agenda.

Henrik Ottosen, Attorney at Law, was Chairman of the Meeting.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans W. Schur, made his report and thereafter Chief Executive

Officer Frank Gad reported on the activities of the Group. The annual report was adopted.

A dividend of DKK 3.00 per share was granted.

Proposal of remuneration for the Board of Directors for the current financial year was adopted.

The presented remuneration report was adopted.

The presented remuneration policy was approved.

The presented articles of association amendments regarding authorization to the board were adopted.

The board withdrew the presented proposal in §§ 5.1 and 5.2.

The Board of Directors proposed the following:

“The Board of Directors is authorized to increase the share capital without pre-emption rights for the company’s existing shareholders by issuing new shares in one or more rounds of up to a total nominal amount of up to 9.99%, however cf. article 5 (3). The authorization is valid until 1 April 2029.”

The proposal was adopted.

The Board Members Hans W. Schur, Erik P. Holm, Hans-Henrik Eriksen, Bente Overgaard and Marie Bakholdt Lund were all re-elected.

PwC, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33 77 12 31, was elected as auditors and sustainability auditors.

After the Annual General Meeting the Board appointed Hans W. Schur Chairman and Erik P. Holm Deputy

Chairman.

