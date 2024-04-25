Gaxos Health Expands Medical Advisory Board

Roseland, NJ, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that Gaxos Health has expanded its Medical Advisory Board with the appointment of Dr. Eric Margolis and Dr. Jeff Pavell.

“The addition of top medical talent to our Medical Advisory Board reflects our continued commitment to pursuing a best-in-class solution for Gaxos Health,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.AI. “An advisory board of experts in their respective fields will allow to create a better product and advancing our mission of creating value for shareholders.”

Dr. Eric Margolis, M.D. is a Board-Certified Urologic surgeon with over 25 years of experience in private practice in Northern New Jersey. He received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University, his MD degree from Upstate Medical school in Syracuse, N.Y. and completed his urology residency at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He recently served as Chief of the Department of Urology at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and currently is a director of clinical research for Summit/New Jersey Urology. Dr. Margolis has published numerous peer reviewed journal articles and abstracts and has served as principal investigator on over thirty clinical trials with an emphasis on early detection of prostate cancer using molecular and genomic testing. He is an expert in the field of men’s health focusing on innovative regenerative therapies for sexual dysfunction. Currently, he is pioneering the use of platelet rich plasma (PRP) and low intensity shockwave therapy for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Additionally, Dr. Margolis has treated thousands of men with low testosterone using hormone replacement therapy. He has been recognized by numerous top-doctors lists including Castle Connoly, New York Magazine and New Jersey Monthly.

Dr. Jeff Pavell has served as a director of the Company since December 2022. Since January 2017, Dr. Pavell has served as Chief of Rehabilitation Medicine at Englewood Health, and since November 2005, he has been on the teaching staff at New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center. In addition, since December 2020 he has been on the teaching staff at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall. Furthermore, since 2010, Dr. Pavell has served as a partner at Patient Care Associates, an outpatient surgical center, and since 2002, he has served as a Partner at the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center, a private medical practice serving patients with spine, sports and occupational injuries. Dr. Pavell is a Board-Certified physician specializing in the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Dr. Pavell is also certified in pain medicine and specializes in the most advanced non-operative treatments for spine, sports and interventional pain medicines. Dr. Pavell received his Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University and his D.O. degree with honors from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“We welcome Dr. Margolis and Dr. Pavell to the advisory board as their experience and insight will allow us to create a more fine-tuned solution,” Vadim Mats added. “We look forward to leveraging our advisory board’s expertise.”

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; its aim is to redefine the human-AI relationship. Our offerings are being expanded to include health and wellness, as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E:ir@gaxos.ai

T: 1-888-319-2499