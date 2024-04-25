Multiple Sclerosis Market To Reach USD 39.9 Billion By 2032, Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rise in cases of multiple sclerosis to trigger the need for vaccines and diagnosis.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition characterized by the immune system's assault on the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms vary widely among individuals and hinge on the extent and location of nerve fiber damage. Common signs include vision disturbances, fatigue, difficulties with mobility and balance, and limb weakness or swelling. These symptoms may fluctuate in intensity and duration, with some persisting over extended periods.

The impact of multiple sclerosis extends across motor, sensory, cognitive, and emotional functions, stemming from the immune system's attack on the central nervous system. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 1.8 million individuals grapple with multiple sclerosis globally. Treatment strategies vary depending on the severity of the disease and the specific symptoms exhibited. However, early intervention with medications can significantly improve outcomes.

MS is typified by inflammatory demyelination, activated by an autoimmune onslaught on myelin—the protective sheath encasing nerves in the brain and spinal cord. This autoimmune attack disrupts the transmission of electrical impulses along nerves, leading to the formation of scar tissue (known as plaque or sclerosis) and further exacerbating neurological dysfunction.

The multiple sclerosis market has been segmented into drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Injection is the leading segment for the route of administration and is projected to remain dominant in the coming years.

Based on the route of administration, the market is further categorized into oral and injection. The injection segment holds a prominent share in the multiple sclerosis market. Self-injectable medications make up the largest category of DMTs (Disease-modifying therapies). They are used for the long-term treatment of relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS). Another type of injectable option for treating MS is intravenous infusion. Infusions go directly into a vein instead of entering the system intramuscularly or subcutaneously.

Immunosuppressants accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The drug class segment comprises immunomodulators, immunosuppressants, and interferons. The immunosuppressants segment led the market growth with most of the share in 2023. Immunosuppressive therapy has been used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) for over 30 years based on the hypothesis that MS is a T-cell-mediated autoimmune disease.

Multiple Sclerosis Market Report Highlights:

The multiple sclerosis market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2032.

The introduction of disease-modifying drugs fosters market growth.

North America leads the multiple sclerosis market growth with most of the revenue share. MS is relatively common in the United States and Canada, with higher prevalence in northern latitudes. Genetic factors, along with potential environmental influences, contribute to the incidence.

Some prominent players in the multiple sclerosis market report include Biogen, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

