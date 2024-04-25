Automated Insurance Inc. Selects EZLynx to Grow New Business

Lewisville, TX., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Automated Insurance Inc., the insurance extension of AutoPayPlus, has selected EZLynx as its technology foundation to support organic growth. EZLynx management system will seamlessly integrate into their current loan customer data system, allowing staff to tap into mature client relationships to identify cross-selling opportunities for their new insurance business.

“Our main goal is to improve the financial well-being of our members, so we made the decision to expand into the insurance sector to provide new and better ways to keep them financially healthy,” said Jason Taormina, director of Mortgage and Insurance, Automated Insurance Inc. “We're thrilled with how seamlessly EZLynx integrates with our database, setting the stage for expanded cross-selling among our insurance customers and nurturing new opportunities with AutoPayPlus to provide our members a sense of financial prosperity.”

“By leveraging this technology, we're building the foundation to revolutionize the market with an unparalleled solution to empower our members and reshape industry standards," added Robert M. Steenbergh, chief executive officer and founder of AutoPayPlus.

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“As more companies are diversifying their book of business to support their growth, they must have the technology that provides a single view of their business across all customers,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx’s open architecture allows businesses to easily plug their existing operations and systems into its core capabilities to maintain a single view of customers to quickly identify additional sales opportunities and further elevate their role as trusted advisors.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.