USA Today Recognizes Sound View Wealth Advisors as a 2024 Best Financial Advisory Firm

SAVANNAH, GA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound View Wealth Advisors ("Sound View"), an independent family-centered investment firm based in Savannah, Georgia, with offices in Statesboro, GA, and Bluffton, South Carolina, is pleased to announce it has been named to the USA Today list of the Best Financial Advisory Firms of 2024.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized among the Best Financial Advisory Firms by USA Today," said Sound View Managing Partner Melissa Bouchillon. “As fiduciaries for our clients, this recognition reaffirms our commitment to charting a course to financial well-being while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and transparency."

USA Today developed the list in tandem with independent market research and data firm Statista. More than 30,000 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms were considered by Statista. The final list recognizes the top 500 firms based on recommendations by financial advisors, clients as well as industry experts and a firm’s development of assets under management (AUM).

Sound View did not apply for or pay a fee for consideration or inclusion on the USA Today list. The full methodology for the Best Financial Advisory Firms list can be found here.

Last year, as part of its growth strategy, Sound View expanded its footprint by opening a new office in Bluffton, South Carolina. This expansion aligned with Sound View's dedication to providing tailored financial planning, investment management and family office services to a growing roster of wealth management clients.

About Sound View Wealth Advisors

Based in Savannah, Georgia, Sound View Wealth Advisors is an independent fiduciary registered investment advisor firm. The firm offers comprehensive wealth management services for individuals, families and institutions. For more information, please visit www.svadvice.com .