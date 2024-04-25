RevoluGROUP and Bit2Me Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Global Payments and Digital Asset Accessibility

Vancouver (Canada), Barcelona and Alicante (Spain), April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bitcoinforme SL. (“Bit2Me”) and RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92) ("RevoluGROUP”) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with RevoluGROUP wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.P. (RevoluPAY) and Bit2Me, in the evolution of digital asset accessibility, harnessing the strengths of both entities to offer digital asset management and a seamless payment processing between fiat currencies and digital assets.

The collaboration with Bit2Me (executed on April 16th, 2024) represents a mutual commitment to simplifying the user experience while maintaining the highest security and compliance standards. By leveraging RevoluGROUP's advanced payment solutions and Bit2Me's extensive expertise as one of the most trusted exchanges (Source: "The New Crypto Exchange Standards" by Cointelegraph), RevoluGROUP intends to empower their partners and subscribers with more secure, accessible, digital asset management and seamless payment processing across digital and traditional financial services.

"Through our Bit2Me API platform, developers can create new services based on digital assets and build custom solutions for their companies or projects. We are in talks with practically every company in the European fintech and banking sector because everyone is getting ready." remarked Leif Ferreira, CEO and co-founder of Bit2Me. "Partnering with RevoluGROUP introduces a novel approach to streamlining payments and broadening access to digital assets on a global scale."

This partnership underscores the shared vision of RevoluGROUP and Bit2Me - to democratize access to a trusted digital asset exchanges and cross-currency payment solutions, making them accessible to a global audience through the RevoluGROUP global payment fabric. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to enhance the user experience further, fostering greater inclusion and flexibility in personal and commercial financial management.

"Incorporating a digital asset exchange and payment network into our global payment fabric was a logical extension of our core platform," stated Gavin McMillan, Director and CEO of RevoluGROUP. "With Bit2Me as a partner, we can offer more flexible solutions to our clients, whether it's a remittance solution, enterprise payment platform, or acting as the correspondent financial platform to other FinTech’s and Neobanks "

About Bit2Me

Founded in 2014, Bit2Me is a trailblazer in the digital asset industry and backed by leading investment groups including Investcorp, Telefónica Ventures, Stratminds, Emurgo and more recently BBVA Spark. Bit2Me provides a comprehensive suite of services that facilitates the transition into the blockchain ecosystem. Their mission, to make digital currencies accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical knowledge. With headquarters in Alicante, Spain, Bit2Me operates under the legal framework of the European Union, ensuring transparency, security, and compliance with the highest standards. In 2021, Bit2Me reported revenue, propelled by both corporate and individual users, surpassed €1 billion (Bit2Me revenue disclosure, May 2022).

Our platform is designed to serve beginners and experienced users, offering an intuitive interface, 24/7 customer support, and educational resources to demystify digital currencies. Bit2Me's portfolio of services includes a cryptocurrency exchange, wallet services, a learning academy, and now, through our partnership with RevoluGROUP, enhanced payment processing capabilities.

For further information about Bit2Me, please visit the company website at: www.Bit2Me.com

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY ®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $630 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company that controls five wholly owned subsidiaries on four continents. RevoluGROUP deploys advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com .

