Verizon gives customers more peace of mind with enhanced Home Device Protection service

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research has shown that the average U.S. household has over $11,000 worth of home technology products1. As the number of devices we rely on at home continues to increase, so does the need to protect them. For $25/month (plus applicable taxes), customers can repair and replace an unlimited number of eligible home technology products such as TVs, tablets, laptops, wearables and gaming devices with Verizon Home Device Protect .2



Beginning April 25, customers with Verizon Home Device Protect will gain access to new benefits and services at no additional cost, including:

Expanded Protection: Coverage now includes Wi-Fi-enabled home healthcare tech (pulse oximeters, EKGs, blood pressure monitors), smart mops and vacuums, pet-care items and advanced gaming accessories.

Coverage now includes Wi-Fi-enabled home healthcare tech (pulse oximeters, EKGs, blood pressure monitors), smart mops and vacuums, pet-care items and advanced gaming accessories. Second Residence Coverage: Customers can add coverage for their home tech to a second residence, such as another family member's home, college dorms, an apartment or vacation house.

Customers can add coverage for their home tech to a second residence, such as another family member's home, college dorms, an apartment or vacation house. Complete Tech Care : Customers can access tune-ups, cleaning and recycling for laptops, tablets and gaming consoles. Plus, tech experts can help keep most laptops safe by removing viruses, now for $0.

: Customers can access tune-ups, cleaning and recycling for laptops, tablets and gaming consoles. Plus, tech experts can help keep most laptops safe by removing viruses, now for $0. Benefits for Verizon Home Internet customers: Eligible Home Internet customers can enjoy professional installation of eligible home tech equipment such as televisions, soundbars, security cameras, thermostats and doorbells for $0 instead of $49.

Limitations and exclusions apply. For the full list of terms and conditions, visit: asurion.com/verizonhomedeviceprotect



Connect your tech with Verizon Home Internet

Verizon is committed to providing its customers peace of mind and savings, from home technology product protection to connectivity they can rely on. When customers combine their existing Verizon 5G Home Internet service with select mobile plans, they can save up to $300 annually on their home internet bill3. For customers looking to learn more about bundling their home internet and mobile plans, visit: https://www.verizon.com/discounts/phone-home-internet-bundle/

1 2022 Deloitte Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey

2 To learn more and enroll in Verizon Home Device Protect, visit: verizon.com/homedeviceprotect .

3 Availability varies. Mobile + Home Discounts vary based on mobile and home internet plans. New or existing postpaid mobile customers with an unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Wideband who then add and maintain a 5G Home Plus plan receive a $25/mo. ($300/yr.) discount on their home Internet plan.

