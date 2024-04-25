Calavo Growers, Inc. Provides Update to Shareholders

SANTA PAULA, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) (“Calavo” or the “Company”), a global avocado industry leader and provider of convenient, ready-to-eat fresh food, yesterday at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders said in a business update that:



The Company has made significant progress toward completing the proposed sale of the Fresh Cut business (formerly “RFG”) and related real property and expects to close in May 2024

As previously shared, the expected uses of sale proceeds would include paying down debt and returning cash to shareholders

The Company's internal investigation into potential Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations in Mexico is winding down and the Company will share more with investors when it is able to do so



About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in high quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The Company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

