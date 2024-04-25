Opthea to Present at the OIS Retina Innovation Summit at ARVO

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, today announced that Dr. Frederic Guerard, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Opthea, will present the Company’s clinical-stage pipeline, as well as its innovation agenda, at the OIS Retina Innovation Summit prior to the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting on May 4, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.



OIS Retina Innovation Summit Details

Session Innovation Showcase Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024 Time: 8:35 to 9:50 a.m. PDT Presenter: Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO





About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Authorized for release to ASX by Frederic Guerard, CEO

Investor Inquiries

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

Phone: 617-430-7579

Media Inquiries

Silvana Guerci-Lena

NorthStream Global Partners

silvana@nsgpllc.com

Join our email database to receive program updates:

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399, Email: info@opthea.com Web: www.opthea.com