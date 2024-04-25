RC Show 2024 Welcomed Record Numbers

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada was thrilled to welcome hospitality and foodservice professionals back to its annual RC Show, held over 3 action-packed days at Toronto’s Enercare Centre. From April 8-10, Canada's leading hospitality and foodservice event inspired the industry for the year ahead with an amazing showcase of cutting-edge innovation, trends, leading expertise, and insightful solutions, offering exhibitors and attendees a variety of ways they can LEVEL UP!



The expanded show floor featured 11 curated pavilions, including newly added Indigenous and Black Experience pavilions, 9 thrilling competitions, featuring a new Fried Chicken Sandwich competition and expanded Pizza and Coffee competitions, as well as 8 stages of programming. The show spanned over 350,000 square feet and showcased 1000+ exhibitors, featuring trusted global and local brands who displayed innovation and solutions for the industry. RC Show 2024 had it all – from the hottest culinary trends and new technology to thought-provoking industry leadership and executable profit-driving solutions.



“This year’s event was an incredible success,” says Kelly Higginson, President & CEO, Restaurants Canada. “We surpassed pre-pandemic attendance numbers, welcoming 23,000+ industry professionals throughout the three days. The past few years have taught us the importance of resilience and adaptability, and our industry has faced unprecedented challenges that spurred incredible ingenuity and solidarity. We live in an era where innovation is not just a buzzword but a necessity, and we wanted to show the industry all the ways they can take their business to the next level.”



This world-class event featured plenty of opportunities to learn from industry leaders, who provided insights on the industry’s hottest topics, most challenging concerns, and greatest opportunities of 2024 and beyond. With over 160 world-class speakers, no stone was left unturned on creative ways to innovate and grow one's business.



In addition to the return of RC Show’s highly anticipated signature events – Opening Night Reception, Industry Night Out, and Breakfast with Champions, featuring host, Miss Moço, attendees were able to go above and beyond brick and mortar with the NEW Blueprints for New Business Series, designed to provide budding entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals practical strategies, actionable steps, and a roadmap for success in the dynamic and competitive foodservice space.



This year’s show included a NEW record-number of competitions, showing off Canada’s best and brightest chefs, chicken-fryers, pizza makers, mixologists, baristas, oyster shuckers and more! Read on for the full list of winners:





Winner, winner, chicken dinner: The first-ever Fried Chicken Sandwich had Tobe Onyenyeonwu, Terrace on the Green, coming out on top.

had Tobe Onyenyeonwu, Terrace on the Green, coming out on top. Garland Canada Culinary Competition crowned this year’s winner, Kalyan Chakraborty, Sous Chef at Richmond Station.

crowned this year’s winner, Kalyan Chakraborty, Sous Chef at Richmond Station. The winners of three coffee competitions will move on to represent Canada at the World Coffee Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. National Latte Art Championship: Arthur Chu National Cezve/Ibrik Championships: Ply Pasarj National Coffee in Good Spirits Championship: Stacey Lynden

Canada’s top pizzaiolos were officially crowned in the expanded RC Pizza Competition : Paulo Guerra, Rossopomodoro, as the Traditional champ and Sotirios Tzakis , Descendant Detroit Style Pizza, as the Creative champ.

: Paulo Guerra, Rossopomodoro, as the champ and Sotirios Tzakis Descendant Detroit Style Pizza, as the champ. John Bil Oyster Shucking Competition: Chris Mannochio, Rodney's Oyster House.

Chris Mannochio, Rodney's Oyster House. Beyond the Rail Cocktail Competition: Monique Godhino & Subin Heo.



Additional show highlights included:

The RC Pop Up Experience, designed by Yellowbird Design Studio and inspired by and/ore's signature palette and featuring original artwork by artist Tisha Myles and Jack Phelps of New Love Collective, featured a visually stunning setup, immersing guests in an atmosphere of creativity and innovation. and/ore’s Executive Chef, Missy Hui, and her talented team with the support of some of Canada’s leading food and beverage brands, offered a one-of-a-kind culinary experience inspired by one of their most popular offerings—the Chef's Picnic.

Masterclasses and interactive sessions included topical angles such as No-Waste Chicken Congee with Chef Eva Chin, Aperitivo Hour But Make It All Day, Sharpen Your Knife Skills with Wallace Wong, Introduction to Culinary Cannabis - An Educational Demo with Jordan Wagman, and insights from global leaders in the wine industry, including sommelier Andre Hueston Mack.

A Food Truck’N Experience showcased international flavours served through the windows of Toronto’s hottest food trucks as part of the World Pavilion and Opening Night Reception.

The first Indigenous and Black Experience Pavilions showcased innovative and traditional flavours, inspirational stories, and community on the RC Show floor.



“Restaurants Canada is proud to be the voice of the foodservice and hospitality industry, serving the unique needs of businesses across the country, for the past 80 years,” adds Higginson “We’re here to support the success of the industry and RC Show is the perfect place to get everyone to come together to learn, connect, taste, and grow. By providing a platform to share insights and foster innovation, RC Show continues to elevate the diverse and dynamic hospitality and foodservice industry in Canada.”



Make sure you save the date for next year’s show, April 7-9, 2025. For more information on this year’s event, visit www.rcshow.com.



About RC Show – since 1944

Canada’s leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com.



About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit member-based trade association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is a $100 billion industry that serves 22 million customers across the country every day. As the fourth-largest private-sector employer, Canadian foodservice directly employs 1.2 million people, and indirectly supporting another 290,000+ jobs in related industries, with $32 billion in food and beverage products purchased every year. www.restaurantscanada.org