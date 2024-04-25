Company announcement no 6-2024

Søborg, April 15, 2024

Proceedings at the extraordinary general meeting on April 25, 2024

An extraordinary general meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on April 25, 2024 at Konsolidator A/S, Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2., DK-2860 Søborg, in accordance with the agenda.



The board of directors elected Jakob Vig Schnack, attorney-at-law, as chairman of the meeting.

The general meeting approved the only item on the agenda, which was the proposal by the board of directors to include a new authorization in the articles of association for the board of directors to increase the share capital with a nominal value of up to DKK 240,000 without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders.

The minutes of the extraordinary general meeting and the updated articles of association are available at www.konsolidator.com/investors/ and attached to this announcement.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

