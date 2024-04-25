ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS

25 APRIL 2024 at 16.30 EEST



Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 24 April 2024 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of point A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of point B) Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.02% shares







Below 5% voting rights 5.01% shares







Below 5% voting rights 141,134,278 shares







772,549,137 voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009014377 7,042,654 shares







Below 5% voting rights 4.99% shares







Below 5% voting rights POINT A SUBTOTAL 7,042,654 shares







Below 5% voting rights 4.99% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 34,596 shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.02% shares







Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 4,438 shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.00% shares







Below 5% voting rights POINT B SUBTOTAL 39,034 shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.02% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations



tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

