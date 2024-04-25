Australia Diesel Genset Market Set to Surpass USD 164.55 Million by 2032, at 3.76% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Australia diesel genset market is poised for a stable rise, with a projected market valuation of USD 164.55 million by 2032, up from USD 118.96 million in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 3.76% from 2024-2032.

Australia's diesel genset market is poised for continued growth, fueled by the nation's robust mining and construction sectors. The mining industry, a cornerstone of the Australian economy, generated a staggering $455 billion in export revenue in 2023, and this immense mineral wealth is often located in remote areas far from the grid. Diesel generators are the only reliable option to power the machinery, processing facilities, and worker camps that keep these mines operational.

Construction activity is another key driver of demand. Australia's ongoing urbanization is leading to significant government investment in infrastructure projects, with commercial building construction alone reaching $15.95 billion in 2023. Diesel generators are essential for providing primary and backup power during the crucial early stages of construction, particularly in remote areas where grid connection isn't readily available. Furthermore, the residential construction boom, projected to outpace non-residential construction by AUD$30 billion in 2023, creates a need for reliable power solutions on these developing sites. Even with a projected decline of 2.5% in the construction sector in 2024, a steady rebound is expected with an average annual growth rate of 3% between 2025 and 2027. This presents a lucrative opportunity for suppliers of prefabricated and modular gensets, catering to the growing demand for off-grid power in construction.

While the mining industry in the Australia diesel genset market relies heavily on diesel generators, there's a growing focus on reducing emissions. Government funding grants are contingent on miners implementing strategies like automation to lessen their dependence on diesel. However, for the foreseeable future, diesel gensets will remain a critical power source for Australia's vital minerals sector, especially in remote mine locations.

Key Findings in Australia Diesel Genset Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 164.55 Million CAGR 3.76% By Component Generator (83.65%) By Type Stationary Generators (67.5%) By KVA Rating 375.1 kVA - 750 kVA (31.7%) By Usage Standby (48.3%) By End User Commercial (40.7%) Top Trends Efficiency & Hybrid Solutions: Manufacturers are focusing on R&D to develop more fuel-efficient gensets

Remote Monitoring & Digital Services: The rise of remote monitoring and digital services.

Increased Versatility: The market is seeing a shift towards offering a wider range of genset options, including features like noise reduction, weatherproofing, and parallel operation capabilities Top Drivers Mining & construction boom

Need for reliable backup power

Strong Influx of government infrastructure projects Top Challenges Competition from gas gensets & renewables

Supply chain disruptions

Stringent emissions regulations.

Stationary Genset to Continue Dominating Australia Diesel Genset Market. Capture Over 67.5% Market Share

Australia's vast and remote landscape plays a significant role in the dominance of stationary diesel generators over portable and vehicle-mounted options. With limited grid reach in many mining, agricultural, and remote community areas, reliable off-grid power solutions are essential. This is further emphasized by the focus on critical infrastructure – hospitals, data centers, and other essential services – that require unwavering backup power, often in locations far from the grid. Government investment in infrastructure projects also drives demand for dependable power solutions.

Stationary gensets hold numerous advantages in the diesel genset market that cater specifically to these needs. They offer a much wider range of power outputs, perfectly suited to the larger industrial and commercial requirements compared to portable generators (source: Generator Manufacturers Association). Larger stationary units boast superior fuel efficiency compared to their smaller portable counterparts (source: Generator Manufacturers Association) – a crucial factor for continuous operation. Durability and reliability are paramount, and stationary gensets are built to withstand Australia's harsh conditions with extended lifespans (source: Generator Manufacturers Association). Advanced models even boast remote monitoring and control capabilities, reducing the burden of on-site maintenance.

For situations requiring a truly robust power source, multiple stationary gensets can be synchronized to create a larger system. Additionally, they're typically housed in weatherproof enclosures for added protection against the elements (source: Generator Manufacturers Association), and often come with built-in security features to deter theft or vandalism, a concern less applicable to portable generators. The lower long-term running costs of stationary gensets solidify their dominance for continuous power needs compared to portable options.

Diesel Genset With KVA Capacity 375.1 kVA - 750 kVA is Dominating With Over 31% Market Share

Australia's reliance on diesel generators is driven by mining, a key economic pillar (contributing $455 billion in export revenue in 2023, or 13.7% of GDP), necessitates off-grid power solutions due to remote mine locations. This is evident in a major Western Australian mining company's recent purchase of 10 powerful 500 kVA gensets. Beyond mining, reliable backup power is crucial for commercial and industrial facilities. The 375.1 kVA to 750 kVA range dominates the diesel genset market in this space, capturing a significant share of the market in 2023. A leading Sydney data center exemplifies this with their installation of three 600 kVA backup gensets.

Australia's expanding telecommunications network, especially in unreliable grid areas, leans heavily on these generators. The 375.1 kVA to 750 kVA range is commonly used for telecom towers, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. A major provider recently deployed 50 such gensets (mostly 400-600 kVA) across their rural network. This range caters to medium to large power needs across various sectors (manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare). A new Melbourne hospital, for instance, installed a 500 kVA genset for backup power.

A key benefit of gensets in this range is their balance between power output and fuel efficiency. Compared to smaller units, they boast higher fuel efficiency, making them cost-effective for long-term use (gensets with ratings above 375 kVA are more efficient). Government initiatives like smart city development and infrastructure upgrades (e.g., a new Brisbane airport using 500 kVA gensets during construction) further propel the demand for reliable power solutions, including diesel generators. Australia's vulnerable power grid, prone to outages during extreme weather (as witnessed during a recent South Australian heatwave where businesses relied on 400-700 kVA gensets for backup), also increases reliance on diesel generators.

Beyond core applications, the 375.1 kVA to 750 kVA range finds use in powering large-scale events (a popular music festival used 20 such gensets) and remote tourist destinations. The versatility and customization options (noise reduction, weatherproofing, parallel operation) offered by gensets in this range make them suitable for a wide range of applications.

Increased Competition of Gas Gensets and Renewable Energy Solution Compelling Market Players to Change Their Strategies

Increased competition from gas gensets and renewable energy solutions, driven by their growing cost-competitiveness, presents a significant challenge. Additionally, global events like the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted supply chains, impacting both the availability and cost of gensets. As the market evolves, manufacturers will need to adapt by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and comprehensive customer service to maintain their competitive edge.

Established players like Caterpillar, Cummins, and Kohler dominate the landscape with extensive dealer networks for distribution and service. Local manufacturers and distributors like Able Sales and Genelite have also carved out a niche by offering competitive pricing and localized support in Australia diesel genset market. In line with this, manufacturers are actively investing in R&D to create more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly gensets. Stringent emissions regulations and a growing demand for sustainable solutions are driving this shift towards hybrid systems that integrate diesel with renewable energy sources like solar panels and battery storage, ultimately reducing fuel consumption and

As per Astute Analytica, the Australia diesel genset market caters to both sales and rentals. Companies like Coates Hire and Aggreko cater specifically to temporary power needs for events, construction projects, and emergency backup during outages. The mining and construction sectors, with their unwavering demand for continuous power, have been particularly instrumental in boosting diesel genset sales. After-sales support and maintenance services are crucial differentiators. Companies with comprehensive service and maintenance packages tend to garner higher customer loyalty and market share. Remote monitoring and digital services are on the rise, enabling predictive maintenance and improved genset performance management.

Australia Diesel Genset Market Key Players

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Deutz AG

Kubota Corporation

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Powerlite Australia Pty Ltd.

Scania AB

MTU Onsite Energy Corp

Kohler Power Systems

Atlas Copco AB

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Component

Generator

Parts & Spares

Services

Installation Services Repair & Maintenance Rental Services



By Type

Stationary Generator

Portable Generator

Vehicle Mounted

By KVA

Up To 75 KVA

75.1 KVA - 375 KVA

375.1 KVA - 750 KVA

750.1 KVA - 1000 KVA

Above 1000 KVA

By Usage

Stand By

Prime & Continuous kVA Ratings

Peak Savings

By User

Household

Commercial Retail Hotels Education Office Spaces Others

Healthcare

By Region

New South Wales

Queensland

Victoria

Tasmania

Northern Territory

Southern Australia

Western Australia

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/australia-diesel-genset-market

Australia Critical Communication Market:



Australia Hip & Knee Implants Market



Australia Earth Observation Market



