Regarding the draft alternative resolution submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB

"ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS", AB (hereinafter - the Company) notifies the shareholders that the alternative decision draft on agenda item 3 (third) has been received from the shareholder (controlling at least 1/20 of the votes). Taking this into account and in accordance with Part 4 of Article 25 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company submits an alternative decision draft and a general pre-voting ballot supplemented by it.

Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal

e-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt

Tel.: +370 444 22308

Attachments