Medical Imaging Devices Market: Today and Over the Next 10 Years (2024-2034)

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Devices Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for Medical Imaging Devices Market, 2023 to 2034 in terms of value the market will surpass US$ 54.3 billion in 2024.



The Medical Imaging Devices Market Report 2023-2034:



High cost of devices



Expensive imaging devices hinder the growth of the market. Advanced technological devices need to be purchased at high cost that may be a challenge for adoption at various healthcare facilities. Developed countries are able to install such high-end devices but emerging countries face financial challenges. Lack of infrastructure and funding in emerging countries pose barrier to install such devices and provide advanced care for patients. Hence, high costs and associated maintenance costs for products and services are expected to impact the market.



Complex regulations for equipment



Increasing initiatives by government authorities around the world to implement regulatory standards have posed a barrier for device manufacturers. These regulations have complex processes for implementation that increases the financial burden and operational costs associated with the process. For instance, the US FDA implemented the unique device identification system (UDI) to identify sold medical devices from manufacturing to distribution to patient use. Furthermore, the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR) documentation and other requirements are stricter and following of regulations is at higher level. For example, the 30-day timeframe for reporting serious incidents under Medical Device Directive (MDD) has become only 15 days under MDR.

Segments Covered in the Report

Type

MRI Systems

Ultrasound: 2D, 3D, Others

CT Scanners: Conventional CT, Cone Beam CT

Nuclear Imaging Systems: SPECT, PET

X-ray Imaging Systems: Digital X-ray Systems, Analog X-ray Systems

Mammography Systems

Application

Cardiology

Gynaecology/Obs

Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal

Radiology

Neurology & Spine

General Imaging

Others

End-user

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets.

