Boise State University Receives the CAHME/Canon Solutions America Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education and Practice

MELVILLE, N.Y, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise State University’s Master in Population and Health Systems Management (MPHSM) program was recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) with an award sponsored by Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Boise State’s MPHSM program, co-created by the university and the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), aims to support the modern needs in healthcare education through the lens of population health, risk mitigation, and finance. The curriculum works to explore the relationship between epidemiology and actuarial science in the context of population health, providing students with the business intelligence and management skills to successfully navigate the changing healthcare landscape.

CAHME is an accrediting body for academic programs that offer a professional master’s degree in healthcare management education. Every year, the organization partners with Canon Solutions America to recognize educational institutions that strive to instill ideals of sustainability and social responsibility in future healthcare leaders. This award signifies the critical role education plays in inspiring future healthcare leaders to enact positive change incorporating the ideals of cultural competency, community involvement, environmental focus, and sustainability.

“We are so proud of our program and for receiving this award,” said Dr. Jenni Gudapati, clinical associate professor and value-based healthcare program director at Boise State. “Healthcare is in a period of transformation and efforts to create a more affordable and sustainable system are needed now more than ever. Thank you to CAHME and Canon Solutions America for recognizing our dedication to teaching the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

The program helps prepare students to take on leadership roles and serve as executive-level managers in evolving health systems, with the curriculum developed to assist in providing instruction to serve in a variety of roles as a health professional in both the public and private sectors.



“We are honored to be recognized with Boise State University for this award,” said HFMA Director, Partnership Relationships and Chief Partnership Executive Todd Nelson. “Sustainability has become a touchstone of contemporary healthcare management education and practice. Our students graduate with the skills needed to help organizations successfully navigate this transformational period in healthcare and achieve sustainability.”

Canon Solutions America’s history and development as a business relies heavily on the Canon corporate DNA, which is embodied in the philosophy of Kyosei – all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future. The core principles of Kyosei are a respect for humanity, an emphasis on technology’s ability to improve the world, and the importance of fostering an enterprising spirit.

Boise State’s MPHSM program ties into that philosophy with its focus on health system sustainability, encouraging students to create capstone projects that relate to care delivery, cost-effectiveness, health policy, human behavior, social determinants, and the creation of best patient outcomes.

“Boise State University’s Master in Population and Health Systems Management program continues to serve an important role in creating an interactive learning community dedicated to training healthcare innovators who can help transform the industry, and we are proud to see their efforts rewarded with recognition from CAHME,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president of Canon Solutions America. “We congratulate Boise State on this prestigious honor.”

For an in-depth look at Boise State’s MPHSM program, please visit here.

About CAHME

CAHME serves the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a professional master’s degree in healthcare management. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers that ensure the integrity of healthcare management education. For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Boise State University

A public metropolitan research university serving more than 33,000 students annually, Boise State is proud to be powered by creativity and innovation. Located in Idaho’s capital city, the university has a growing research agenda and plays a crucial role in the region’s knowledge economy and famed quality of life. In the past 10 years, the university has quadrupled the number of doctoral degrees and doubled its masters degree offerings. Learn more at www.BoiseState.edu.



About Healthcare Financial Management Association

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips more than 110,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

