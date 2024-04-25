Medical Kiosk Market to Reach $5.23 Billion by 2033; Growing Need for Personalized Healthcare to Propel Growth

Newark, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global medical kiosk market will grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.23 Billion by 2033. Integrating medical kiosks can yield various advantages for healthcare providers and patients, creating opportunities for more streamlined, convenient and patient-focused treatment methods. Medical kiosks empower patients with flexibility and convenience by granting them access to essential health services at their discretion without scheduling appointments or enduring long waiting periods.



This enhanced ease of access is particularly beneficial for those limited in mobility or living rurally where shortages in facilities are commonplace. Additionally, medical kiosks encourage individuals to be proactive about their well-being by offering convenient access to preventative screenings, health evaluations and educational materials. By promoting early detection and intervention, these automated booths possess the power to reduce healthcare expenses linked with chronic illnesses while facilitating overall fitness community well-being.



Key Insight of the Medical Kiosk Market



Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second largest market share within the global medical kiosk market. The Asia Pacific region will significantly expand. China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are key countries driving the adoption of medical kiosks in the Asia Pacific region. These countries utilize technology to combat healthcare access issues in densely populated urban centres and remote rural areas. Medical kiosks are increasingly integrated into healthcare delivery models in countries like China. This integration is driven by the government's strong commitment towards digitized healthcare infrastructure. A crucial component of this trend is the promotion of telemedicine and mHealth technologies. Medical kiosks can be found at numerous locations, including retail pharmacies, community health centres, and smart cities, which offer a broad range of services like chronic disease management programs, various types of preventative screenings, and educational materials designed specifically for patients seeking improved overall wellness outcomes.



The telemedicine kiosk segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The type segment includes check-in-kiosk, payment kiosk, way finding kiosk, telemedicine kiosk, and self-service kiosk. The telemedicine kiosk segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Telemedicine kiosks are utilized in several places, such as retail pharmacies, workplaces, schools and rural areas, to expand the reach of healthcare services. This is particularly valuable for disadvantaged regions with insufficient access to medical professionals. The market share of telemedicine kiosks is rapidly rising in the global medical kiosk industry due to various factors such as advancements in communication technology, higher demand for remote healthcare options and regulatory changes. The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified this adoption further since healthcare providers are searching for ways to minimize risks while offering quality care services as well as preserving resources utilized by healthcare systems. North America currently leads other continents with regards to adopting and implementing telemedicine technologies, closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, where respective governments invest largely into infrastructure development towards bettering affordable access to virtual or online care solutions through reforms made on policies already existing within these regions.



The specialty clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into hospitals, specialty clinics and others. The specialty clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Specialty clinics, encompassing outpatient centres, diagnostic imaging facilities and ambulatory surgery centres, have emerged as an important sector for deploying medical kiosks. These clinics cater to specific patient groups and medical specialties, contributing significantly to medical kiosks' global market share. The demand for outpatient services and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases have driven this market segment forward. Focused care models emphasizing patients further support the popularity of using these advanced tools. Medical specialists such as gastroenterologists, gynecologists, and cardiologists, among others, are increasingly utilizing digital solutions like orthopedics, which help streamline workflows while promoting effective data collection and education-based approaches that ultimately improve clinical outcomes.



Recent Developments:



• In January 2022: Lord's Mark Industries introduced Medical Kiosks to improve public healthcare infrastructure and entered the Medtech space with distribution partnerships.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing Trend of Digitization in Healthcare Infrastructure



The growing trend of digitization is the major factor behind the development of the global medical kiosk market. The medical kiosk is a digital solution that simplifies and streamlines healthcare routines, making them less time-consuming. This technology offers patients various facilities such as patient check-in, controlled entry, patient portals, building directory access and wayfinding services to manage their tasks digitally. By providing self-service options for multiple issues at the kiosks, healthcare professionals can relieve some burdens, resulting in increased attention on delivering quality care to attendants by the staff, ultimately promoting market growth in this sector.



Restraint: Privacy Concerns



The collection, storage, and transmission of confidential health information are major obstacles to the wide-scale adoption of medical kiosks due to privacy concerns. Users may refuse interaction with these platforms if they perceive any possible risks associated with their private and secure data since healthcare providers and tech companies have experienced high-profile breaches and privacy scandals. A reliable approach is necessary to strengthen both data security measures for user trust while also boosting regulatory acceptance – encouraging use among consumers and increasing comfort levels around this technology solution called medical kiosk systems.



Opportunity: Demographic Trends



Medical kiosks have become increasingly popular worldwide due to the significant demographic shifts, such as rising chronic disease prevalence and increasing healthcare expenditure, that are shaping their demand. Moreover, ageing populations in developed economies are a driving force behind this trend since they require accessible and convenient healthcare solutions for effective self-management of health issues independently. Medical kiosk manufacturers offer user-friendly interfaces with simplified instructions and automated screening procedures better to accommodate this segment's specific needs and preferences. Preventive health screenings, risk assessments, and lifestyle counselling services are pivotal in promoting healthy behaviours and reducing the risks of chronic diseases. Medical kiosks have a significant role in providing access to these important services.



Some of the major players operating in the Medical Kiosk Market are:



• Olea kiosks inc

• Fabcon inc

• Meridian kiosks

• Patient point

• XIPHIAS software technologies

• redyRef interactive kiosks

• kiosk information system

• IBM Watson health

• nextep system

• Advanced kiosk

• Verifone Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Check-In-Kiosk

• Payment Kiosk

• Way Finding Kiosk

• Telemedicine Kiosk

• Self-service Kiosk



By Application:



• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



