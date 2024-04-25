Empowering Farmers: Drone Nerds Expands Agricultural Offerings with DJI Agras T50 and T25

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a drone technology leader, has added DJI Agras T50 and T25 to its enterprise solutions. DJI's latest generation of drones for agriculture is set to revolutionize farming practices. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern farming, these drones promise to elevate crop protection and enhance agricultural operations across fields of all sizes.

The DJI Agras T50 leads the charge with its exceptional capabilities. Boasting a 40 kg spraying payload, a 50 kg spreading payload, and a coverage of up to 21 hectares per hour, this powerhouse drone sets a new standard for efficiency in crop protection. Equipped with a Dual Atomizing Spraying System, it ensures the delivery of fine, uniform spray droplets, while its increased flow rate of 16 liters per minute enables swift and effective spraying in large-volume operations. Moreover, the T50's brand-new solenoid valves eliminate drips and leaks, guaranteeing precise application and minimal wastage.

Tailored Solutions for Every Agricultural Challenge

For small and medium-scale fields, the DJI Agras T25 emerges as the perfect ally. With a 20 kg spraying payload, a 25 kg spreading payload, and a coverage of up to 23 hectares per hour, the T25 offers precision and versatility tailored to specific crop care needs. Its spiral channel spinning disk ensures uniform spreading of materials, while the option to switch to smaller hopper gates enables lower flow rate spreading with higher precision. Additionally, the T25 supports automated mapping, HD map and flight route generation, and intelligent boundary identification, making it an indispensable tool for optimizing operational efficiency.

Next-Level Precision and Innovation

Both the Agras T50 and T25 are equipped with state-of-the-art features to elevate agricultural practices. With DJI RC Plus and real-time mapping capabilities, the drones can automatically identify fruit trees and obstacles, and generate accurate 3D flight routes. The four-antenna O3 Transmission system ensures stable connectivity when working with tall crops.

When facing complex environments, each drone’s Active Phased Array Radar with double the number of RF channels grants higher detection precision. Together with its rear-phased array radar, it can achieve multidirectional obstacle sensing. With two sets of Binocular Vision sensors, it can accurately sense terrain and depict obstacles in detail for automatic obstacle bypassing and Terrain Following over steep slopes.

The Agras T50 and T25 represent a leap forward in agricultural technology. They are not only capable of precision spraying and spreading but also support multiple missions, from surveying to mapping, ensuring ultimate precision in agricultural operations. Whether it's navigating complex terrain or addressing specific crop care needs, the Agras T50 and T25 elevate drone agricultural operations to new heights.

"As the agricultural industry continues to evolve, the DJI Agras T50 and T25 stand out as game-changers. With their unparalleled efficiency and precision spraying capabilities, these drones are revolutionizing farming practices. At Drone Nerds, we're thrilled to provide our clients with such groundbreaking solutions from DJI, empowering them to achieve unprecedented levels of productivity and sustainability”, states Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

