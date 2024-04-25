B Lab US & Canada announces best practices for how businesses can advance climate justice in partnership with frontline communities

Traditional territories of the Lenni Lenape Tribe / Berwyn, Pennsylvania, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B Lab U.S. & Canada, a pioneer in promoting ethical business practices and sustainability, is proud to unveil its latest initiative, Principles for Partnership with Frontline Communities. This initiative aims to empower businesses to forge meaningful partnerships with frontline communities in the pursuit of climate justice.

The Principles were developed in response to growing climate change inequity, in partnership with Certified B Corps and frontline communities impacted first and worst by climate change, particularly to advance climate justice. A first for the B Corp movement, they will serve as best practices for taking climate action in partnership with communities most impacted by the climate emergency. The Principles were co-created by leaders representing frontline communities and Certified B Corps and will help companies determine where to start in their efforts to support frontline communities when taking climate action.

Nearly twenty frontline community leaders from across the U.S. & Canada were interviewed for the project, enriching the dialogue and insights that shaped the outcome of this collaborative effort. Gathering perspectives and input from frontline communities was essential for ensuring the Principles are fair and inclusive. This approach also honors that Black, Indigenous and People of color in the US support progressive climate action and work to advance climate justice at higher rates than white people, while also being exposed to 63% more pollution than they produce.

This co-creation process culminates in unveiling B Lab U.S. & Canada's seven Principles for Partnership with Frontline Communities. These principles serve as a guiding light for businesses seeking to establish equitable and nurturing relationships with frontline communities, steering them away from transactional and extractive practices towards mutually beneficial and respectful collaborations.

"The Principles for Partnership with Frontline Communities represent a starting point for businesses to approach community engagement in ways that honor the needs and wisdom of frontline communities while acknowledging past missteps and committing to a more equitable future," said Kylie Nealis, Senior Program Manager, Climate Justice at B Lab U.S. & Canada.

“From my vantage point, there is so much capital, resources and power within the private sector that would be useful for frontline and grassroots communities. We can shift a significant amount of power through building partnerships. Being part of the process to develop the Principles for Partnership with Frontline Communities, which was extremely thoughtful and co-created, showed me that it is indeed possible for a group to come together and arrive at something that is a beacon of hope, and that can guide B Corps to put some real ideas into practice,” said Jacqueline Lee-Tam, Director of the Climate Justice Organizing Hub.

For more information on the Principles for Partnership with Frontline Communities and B Lab U.S. & Canada's climate justice initiatives, please visit https://usca.bcorporation.net/principles-of-partnership-with-frontline-communities/





