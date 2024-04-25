Company announcement no 7-2024

Søborg April, 25, 2026

Updated financial calendar for 2024

Konsolidator A/S (“Konsolidator”) has decided to advance the publication of the Q1 2024 report to April 26, 2024, instead of May 8, 2024, as previously announced.



The financial calendar has been updated accordingly:

April 26, 2024: Q1 2024 Report

August 22, 2024: Q2 2024 Report

November 7, 2024: Q3 2024 Report





The advanced publication of the Q1 2024 Report is due to a wish of ending the current blackout period (the closed trading window) for the board of directors and management. Konsolidator has received positive interest from private investors, including all members of the board of directors, to inject additional capital in a possible directed issue of new shares. By ending the blackout period, the board of directors will be able to participate in a possible directed issue of new shares.

The Q1 2024 Report is published in the morning April 26, 2024 followed by an investor presentation at April 30, 2024, at 10:00 (CET).

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment