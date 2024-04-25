Global Surface & Underground Mining Electric Vehicles Development Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Electric Vehicles (EV) in Surface & Underground Mining, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyses the development of electric vehicles in the mining industry, tracking additions over time and specifying the exact brands and models used across each mine. Future plans for further additions or introductions of electric vehicles are included as well as details of the benefits achieved from the use of electric vehicles by miners.



As miners strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, many are beginning to invest in battery-powered and electric-powered mining fleets as they embark on the long-term goal of diesel displacement.



The pace of switching to electric mining vehicles is increasing. Underground over 320 LHDs and mining trucks were running on electric power by March 2024, while for surface mines the use of electric-powered mining trucks has been picking up with almost 240 trolley-assist trucks and 129 battery-powered surface trucks.



Key Highlights

The largest combined populations of electric LHDs and underground mining trucks are in Canada (101), followed by China (80), Russia (52), Sweden (34).

Sandvik and Epiroc are the main suppliers of battery and cable-powered electric LHDs and trucks with over 70% of the machines tracked by the analyst.

The largest population of trolley-assist trucks is in Zambia (109), followed by Namibia (56) and South Africa (20).

Hitachi, Komatsu and Liebherr are the main suppliers of trolley-assist trucks with over 90% of the trucks tracked.

Reasons to Buy

Track the development of electric vehicles, specifically LHDs, underground mining trucks and trolley-assist trucks, in the mining sector.

Drill down to numbers of electric mining vehicles by brand and model at each mine

Compare the use of electric mining vehicles by mining company

Identify the benefits achieved from the use of electric vehicles by miners.

View future plans for the introduction of electric vehicles by mine.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary - Electric surface trucks

Global population of surface trolley trucks by mine, country, make and model

Recent & upcoming developments

Roll-out of trolley assist electric trucks at selected mines

Benefits achieved or predicted from trolley assist trucks by miners

Popular models of surface trolley trucks

Executive summary - Underground loaders (LHDs) and trucks

Global population of electric LHDs & trucks by mine, country, make and model

Recent & upcoming developments

Roll-out of electric LHDs & trucks at selected mines

Number of electric LHDs & trucks operated by miners & OEMs

Benefits achieved or predicted from autonomous trucks - by miner & OEM

Popular models of electric LHDs & trucks

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Caterpillar

Epiroc

Hitachi

Komatsu

Liebherr

NHL

Sandvik

Sany

Scania

XCMG

Agnico Eagle

Alrosa

ARMZ

Boliden

Exxaro Resources

First Quantum Minerals

LKAB

Newmont

Shandong Gold

