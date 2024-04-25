Call Center AI Industry Report 2018-2023 and 2024-2030: Predictive Call Routing, BFSI, and North America are the Lucrative Markets

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Call Center Artificial Intelligence Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global call center artificial intelligence market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, energy & utility, and travels & hospitality markets. The major drivers for this market are growing trend in enhancing customer engagement through various social media platforms and significant demand for quality customer services.



The study includes a forecast for the global call center artificial intelligence by channel type, deployment, application, end use industry, and region.



Call Center Artificial Intelligence Market by Channel Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Phone

Social Media

Chat

Email or Text

Website

Call Center Artificial Intelligence Market by Deployment [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Cloud

On-Premises

Call Center Artificial Intelligence Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Predictive Call Routing

Journey Orchestration

Quality Management

Sentiment Analysis

Workforce Management & Advanced Scheduling

Others

Predictive call routing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its growing need for speech-based emotion detection to assess callers emotional states.

Call Center Artificial Intelligence Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Energy & Utilities

Travels & Hospitality

Others

Within this market, BFSI will remain the largest segment due to rising use of AI based call center in banks to provide superior customer service.

Call Center Artificial Intelligence Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid expansion of e-commerce sector and presence of key players in the region.

List of Call Center Artificial Intelligence Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies call center artificial intelligence companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the call center artificial intelligence companies profiled in this report include:

IBM

NICE

Zendesk

Bright Pattern

SmartAction

Artificial Solutions

SAP

Oracle

Avaya

Jio Haptik Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvmusf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.