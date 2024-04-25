Global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market Outlook 2024-2028: 31.2% CAGR Projected with Ningbo Shanshan Co, Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology, Resonac, POSCO FUTURE M, and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Dominating

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market by Materials (Active Anode Materials and Anode Binders), Battery Product (Cell and Battery Pack), End-Use (Automotive and Non-Automotive), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market is projected to grow from USD 12 billion in 2023 to USD 46.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. The surge in the market is driven by a double threat: affordability. They offer a cost-effective solution for large-scale energy storage in renewables, perfect for managing wind and solar power fluctuations. Their reliance on standard sodium also positions them as a more sustainable option, aligning perfectly with the global push to reduce our environmental impact.







The Natural Graphite active anode segment, by material, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value



The natural graphite active anode material is projected to be the fastest-growing material during the forecast period. The material is preferred for its optimal qualities, making it widely used in lithium-ion battery anodes. This material is experiencing growth driven by its cost-effectiveness, lower environmental impact, higher capacity, and potential for increased market penetration. The demand for natural graphite active anode materials is mainly fueled by the global surge in battery electric vehicle adoption, supported by government policies, infrastructure development, consumer preferences, and advancing technologies reducing manufacturing costs.



The automotive segment by end-use accounts for the largest lithium-ion battery anode during the forecast period in terms of value



Electric vehicles (EVs) are poised for a significant surge, fueled in part by stricter environmental regulations and a growing emphasis on clean air. Public awareness about sustainability and the benefits of clean fuels is driving consumer demand for EVs, which in turn is pushing the need for more lithium-ion battery anodes. Additionally, government initiatives offering incentives and subsidies for EV purchases are further accelerating market growth.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share lithium-ion battery anode market during the forecast period, in terms of value



The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the lithium-ion battery anode market, reaching a projected value of USD 39.4 billion by 2028. This leadership role is fueled by a perfect storm. The region has become a manufacturing powerhouse, particularly in the automotive sector. Improved infrastructure and industrialization are attracting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to set up shop, leading to a surge in car production. At the same time, rising disposable incomes are putting more money in people's pockets, boosting demand for consumer electronics. Both trends translate to a growing need for lithium-ion batteries, and consequently, their key component: lithium-ion battery anodes. This confluence of a thriving automotive industry and a booming consumer electronics market cements Asia Pacific's position as the undisputed leader in the lithium-ion battery anode market.

Research Coverage



The report defines, segments, and projects the lithium-ion battery anode market based on materials, battery product, end-use, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It strategically profiles, lithium-ion battery anode manufacturers and comprehensively analyses their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and acquisitions, undertaken by them in the market.

The report profiles several leading players of the lithium-ion battery anode market that include Ningbo Shanshan Co. Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology (China), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), POSCO FUTURE M (South Korea), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), and SGL Carbon (Germany).



