X-ray Machine Manufacturing, Worldwide Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2032: Leading Players are Allengers Group, Canon, Carestream Health, Esaote, and Fujifilm

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market Report by Product Type (Stationary, Portable), Technology (Analog, Digital), End User (Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Government, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global X-ray machine manufacturing market reached US$ 15.8 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 24.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2032.



The increasing prevalence of respiratory, genitourinary, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal disorders, particularly amongst the aging population, is primarily driving the growth of the global x-ray machine manufacturing market. Additionally, there has been a rise in investments in the research and development (R&D) of advanced diagnostic machines, which is contributing to the market growth. For instance, market players are producing 3-D color x-ray to generate cleaner and more accurate images for improved diagnosis.

Other than this, a significant rise in security concerns due to threats and illegal activities, such as drug trafficking and illegal shipping of arms, is further fuelling the growth of the market. Moreover, since the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, governments of various nations have been undertaking several initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the x-ray machine manufacturing market.





Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global X-ray machine manufacturing market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, technology, end-user, and region.



Breakup by Product Type:

Stationary

Portable

Breakup by Technology:

Analog

Digital

Breakup by End-user:

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Allengers Group

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health

Esaote S.p.A.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hindrays

Hitachi Ltd.

Narang Medical Limited

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Vision Medicaid Equipment Private Limited

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $24.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2aektj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment