India Construction Industry Report 2024: Market to Expand by 6.2% in Real Terms this Year, Supported by Public and Private Sector Investments - Forecasts to 2028

The construction industry in India is expected to expand by 6.2% in real terms in 2024, supported by public and private sector investment in the construction of residential buildings, green energy projects, and the expansion of transportation networks.

In the latest budget announced in February 2024, capital expenditure for Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 (April 1st, 2024-March 31st, 2025) stood at INR11.1 trillion ($133.7 billion), an increase of 11.1% compared with FY2023-24 Budget expenditure.



The Indian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 5.7% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in the construction of hotels, industrial, green energy, and transport infrastructure projects. Growth over the forecast period will be also supported by the government's aim to increase renewable energy capacity from 145.2GW in 2021 to 500GW by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by the end of 2070.

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the Green Hydrogen Mission, approved in December 2023, under which INR197.4 billion ($2.4 billion) will be invested over the next five years to achieve an annual production of 5MMT (Million Metric Tons) of green hydrogen.

Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in India, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

