United Kingdom Financial Advisors Trends Report 2023-2024: How ESG, Artificial Intelligence, M&As and Regulations will Shape the Future Landscape

This report discusses the key trends shaping the UK's financial and investment advice space over the course of 2023 and beyond.

It covers the size and growth of the financial advice market (including profitability), merger and acquisition activity, as well as the key threats and opportunities cited by advisors. The report also discusses how market trends such ESG, artificial intelligence, and regulation will shape the sector in the future.



The UK's financial advice market is undergoing a period of change and evolution. The composition of the market is changing amid an ongoing wave of consolidation thanks to ready sellers and willing buyers. Single advisor firms still dominate the market, but the average number of advisors per firm keeps ticking up, indicating a shift towards medium-sized and large outfits.

Financial advisors play an important role in serving retired individuals and those approaching retirement. However, the enduring challenge lies in closing the advice gap, as less than 10% of consumers have accessed regulated financial advice.



The number of financial advice firms fell by 1.1% in 2022, with 56 fewer firms in the market compared to 2021. Conversely, the number of financial advisors increased by 1.4%.

2023 saw a record number of acquisitions in the advice sector, with over 102 deals recorded. The key drivers for business sales are retirement and the support of a large business.

24.8% of investors stated that financial advisors were their preferred channel for arranging investments. 33% of these investors were aged over 65.

Fewer investors are considering environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors when investing compared to 2021-22. However, the introduction of new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements should boost confidence in the industry.

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors

2. Market Overview: Financial Advice Firms

2.1 The number of advice firms fell by 1.1% in 2022

2.2 Consolidation is changing the structure of the market

2.3 Average revenues and profits grew in 2022

3. Financial Advisors and their Customers

3.1 IFAs are the go-to channel for investments

3.2 Financial advice is only reaching a small proportion of consumers

4. Key Trends in the UK Financial Advice Market

4.1 A lackluster economy, high inflation, and weak financial markets make for a challenging backdrop

4.2 Regulation: Consumer Duty has dominated the agenda, but attention now turns to AGBR

4.3 New regulations should boost confidence in ESG investing

4.4 Growth in the over-65 population and intergenerational wealth transfer are key opportunities for financial advisors

4.5 Generative AI introduces a new way of working

