Global Terminal Tractor Growth: Forecast to 2030 Driven by eCommerce, Sustainable Ports, Autonomy, and AI in Transportation

Terminal tractors are important in port and warehouse operations. The terminal tractor is a versatile machine for a variety of uses such as moving semi-trailers. The industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $727 million in 2022, and will likely record a 7.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $1.3 billion in 2030. Factors driving the industry include eCommerce and logistics growth, environmental regulations and sustainable practices in ports, autonomous tractor requirements, and the advent of artificial intelligence in transportation.







The report forecasts developed markets such as the United States and Europe to register resilient CAGRs of 5.1% and 8.4%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. India and China will likely record strong CAGRs of 18.4% and 8.4%, respectively, for the same period because of the expansion of ports and logistics operations.



The industry is competitive, with many manufacturers wanting a piece of the action. Terberg Group, Kalmar Global, Capacity Trucks Inc., TICO, Autocar, Orange EV, BYD Co. Ltd., MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH, Dina, Gaussin Group, SANY Group have a strong presence in multiple markets and offer a range of products. A trend toward more sustainable and efficient vehicles with an increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency characterizes the industry. This drives innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies.



Major innovations are likely in the areas of alternative fuels, autonomous technology, and artificial intelligence. The industry is expected to continue growing in this decade, driven by high-tech innovations, interoperability, and the need for autonomous operations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

