Cell Cryopreservation - Global Market Analysis to 2030 Featuring Profiles of Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, PromoCell, and Lonza Group

The Global Cell Cryopreservation Market is expected to reach $35.7 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The surge in stem cell research has led to a growing demand for the banking of various types of stem cells, including embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and mesenchymal stem cells. Therefore, Stem Cells segment generated $3,228.6 million revenue in the market in 2022. As a result, the increasing focus on stem cell research has driven innovations in cryopreservation techniques specifically tailored to the needs of different stem cell types. These advancements have improved the viability and functionality of cryopreserved stem cells, expanding the capabilities of the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In June, 2023, BioLife Solutions, Inc. unveiled IntelliRate i67C, a new, large-capacity controlled-rate freezer. This launch aimed to fulfill a crucial customer requirement for higher volume production of cell therapies. Moreover, In January, 2021, Lonza Group AG released cryopreserved Leukopaks, an expansion in renowned human primary cell offerings. The launched product would allow long-distance transportation of leukapheresis products without the concern of decreased cell viability encountered with fresh Leukopaks.

Increasing number of egg-freezing cycles



The rising interest in egg freezing has increased the demand for cryopreservation services provided by fertility clinics, IVF centers, and reproductive medicine specialists. These facilities require the necessary infrastructure, including cryopreservation equipment and expertise, to offer egg-freezing services. The growing demand for egg freezing has spurred technological advancements in cryopreservation techniques and equipment. These banks are an integral part of the market, and they rely on specialized cryopreservation solutions and equipment to maintain the quality and viability of frozen eggs. The expansion of egg-freezing cycles has contributed to the growth of the market.



Growing number of biobanks and demand for personalized medicines



The establishment and growth of biobanks worldwide have created a significant demand for cell cryopreservation services. These biobanks rely on cryopreservation techniques to store and preserve diverse biological samples for research and clinical use. Personalized medicine, which tailors medical treatments to individual patients based on their genetics and specific needs, often requires access to well-preserved biological samples. Cryopreserved samples identify genetic markers and biomarkers associated with multiple diseases, drug responses, and treatment outcomes. The increasing number of biobanks and the demand for personalized medicines have expanded the market.

Availability of alternative therapies for cell cryopreservation



The cost-effectiveness and accessibility of alternative methods can influence their adoption. If alternative methods are more affordable or require less specialized equipment, they may gain popularity in specific contexts. Adopting alternative cryopreservation methods may depend on raising awareness and educating researchers and clinicians about their benefits and proper usage. Validating the effectiveness and safety of alternative methods for cryopreservation can be a complex process. Alternative methods may be integrated with other technologies or approaches, such as microfluidics or 3D bioprinting, which could change the landscape of the cryopreservation market. These factors will decline the market growth in the coming years.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to the rising adoption of cell cryopreservation technologies in the Asia Pacific region, especially throughout China and Japan. Because of the region's large population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising number of older people, and the surge in the rate of infertility, there is enough scope for expanding the market in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, PromoCell GmbH, Lonza Group Ltd., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Corning Incorporated, BioLife Solutions, Inc., Eppendorf SE and Danaher Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the market. The pandemic led to a surge in research related to the virus, including the collection and storage of patient samples. This increased demand for cryopreservation services and facilities. The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines required extensive research and testing. This, in turn, led to an increased need for the preservation of cell lines and materials used in vaccine development.

The pandemic highlighted the importance of preparedness for future health crises. Governments and organizations recognized the need for well-equipped biobanking and cryopreservation infrastructure to respond effectively to future outbreaks, which drove investment in these areas. This led to the development of more advanced and efficient cryopreservation techniques and equipment.

Strategies Deployed in the Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:

Jul-2023: Sartorius AG came into collaboration with Qkine, a manufacturer of animal-free, highly bioactive, and innovative proteins. This collaboration aimed to allow rapid advancement in the science of advanced cell models.

Jun-2023: Sartorius AG collaborated with Stanford University, the leading research and teaching institution. This collaboration aimed to develop a Scalable Platform for Large-Scale Human iPSC Production.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Aug-2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the TSV series of laboratory refrigerators and freezers, the Made in India. The launched product would offer controlled temperature technologies including ultra-low temperature freezers and cryopreservation storage tanks that guarantee temperature uniformity and stability, mitigating the risk of sample degradation.

Jun-2023: BioLife Solutions, Inc. unveiled IntelliRate i67C, a new, large-capacity controlled-rate freezer. This launch aimed to fulfill a crucial customer requirement for higher volume production of cell therapies.

Acquisition and Mergers:

Jul-2023: Sartorius AG acquired Polyplus, a leading provider of innovative technologies for cell and gene therapies. Through this acquisition, both companies aimed to widen their focus in adjacent technologies like plasmid design, and protein and plasmid manufacturing, broadening their suites for gene therapies as well as gene-modified cell therapies.

Expansion:

Jul-2023: Sartorius AG opened a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Yauco, Puerto Rico. The new facility would widen the company's cell culture media capacities, with a focus on customers in the Americas region.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sartorius AG

PromoCell GmbH

Lonza Group Ltd.

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Danaher Corporation

Cardinal Matrix - Market Competition Analysis



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Danaher Corporation are the forerunners in the Market. In August, 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the TSV series of laboratory refrigerators and freezers, the Made in India. The launched product would offer controlled temperature technologies including ultra-low temperature freezers and cryopreservation storage tanks that guarantee temperature uniformity and stability, mitigating the risk of sample degradation. Companies such as Sartorius AG, Lonza Group AG and Merck KGAA are some of the key innovators in the Market.

