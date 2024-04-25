Former Swedish Country Manager returns to Konsolidator as a Sales Partner

Konsolidator reinforces its focus on the Swedish market by welcoming back former country manager Peter Simonsson as a Sales Partner for Sweden. During his tenure, Peter set a record by securing 90 customers within just 3 years, a testament to his deep understanding of Konsolidator® and the market. Therefore, the potential of this partnership holds a significant promise for Konsolidator’s growth in Sweden.

As of April 25, Konsolidator has appointed Peter Simonsson as a Sales Partner, with a specific focus on the Swedish market. With over 25 years of experience in financial consolidation and reporting solutions, Peter brings invaluable expertise in selling these solutions to finance teams in large and small Swedish groups. Additionally, he has led more than 300 financial consolidation and reporting projects, directly engaging with similar software solutions to Konsolidator, catering to the same stakeholders and business challenges.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove says: "We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Konsolidator family again – this time as a partner. With Peter's profound knowledge of Konsolidator’s value proposition and of the Swedish market and customers, Peter has shown his value as a former country manager for Sweden."

Sweden remains pivotal in Konsolidator's global growth strategy. With Peter Simonsson's return as a Sales Partner, Konsolidator is poised to strengthen its market position in Sweden, capitalizing on its existing success and further expanding its reach. Sweden is Konsolidator's second-largest market, with a substantial portion of its customers signed by Peter, including notable names like Max Burger, Pågen, and Bergkvarabuss AB.

Sales Partner, Peter Simonsson: "We’re confident that our renewed partnership is a solid strategic move and will be as successful as our previous one. With my market knowledge and deep understanding of its challenges and Konsolidator's user-friendly consolidation tool, we are well-positioned to tap into the Swedish market."

