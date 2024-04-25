Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals Collection, 2019-2024: Leading Deals by Value, Most Active Dealmakers, Benchmark Analysis, Financial Terms, and More

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the ophthalmics deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of ophthalmics deals from 2019 to 2024.
The provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2019
- Browse ophthalmics collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Report Scope
The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of ophthalmics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.
The report includes:
- Trends in ophthalmics dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure
- Directory of ophthalmics deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading ophthalmics deals by value
- Most active ophthalmics licensing dealmakers
In the report, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.
The report provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
