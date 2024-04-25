Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals Collection, 2019-2024: Leading Deals by Value, Most Active Dealmakers, Benchmark Analysis, Financial Terms, and More

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the ophthalmics deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of ophthalmics deals from 2019 to 2024.

The provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse ophthalmics collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Report Scope



The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of ophthalmics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



The report includes:

Trends in ophthalmics dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of ophthalmics deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading ophthalmics deals by value

Most active ophthalmics licensing dealmakers

In the report, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.



The report provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.



Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Featured: 447 in Total

3SBio

4D Molecular Therapeutics

4P-Pharma

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

AAVnerGene

Abbvie

AbCellera Biologics

Abpro

ABVC BioPharma

Accure Therapeutics

ACE Solutech

ActualEyes

Acucela

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

AEYE Health

AffaMed Therapeutics

Affilogic

AimMax Therapeutics

AJU Pharma

Aker BioMarine

Alcon Laboratories

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alimera Sciences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alvotech

Ambiopharm

American Diabetes Association

Angios

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apexian Pharmaceuticals

Apotex

Applied Genetic Technologies

Arctic Vision

Astellas Pharma

Attillaps Holdings

Aura Biosciences

Aurolab

Avanzanite Bioscience

Avellino Labs

Avista Therapeutics

Axantia

AXIM Biotechnologies

AyoxxA Biosystems

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Bausch & Lomb

Bausch Health Companies

Baxter International

Bayer

and more...

