CURE Media Group and Oncology Nursing News® announce Meaghan Mooney, B.S.N., RN, OCN, as the winner of the 2024 Extraordinary Healer® Award

CRANBURY, N.J., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE® Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to providing cancer updates and research to more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, has partnered with Oncology Nursing News®, a multimedia platform dedicated to navigating care and empowering voices within the community of oncology nurses and health care professionals, to name Meaghan Mooney, B.S.N., RN, OCN, the winner of the 2024 Extraordinary Healer® award. The awards ceremony took place during the annual ONS Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., where Mooney was recognized for her compassion, dedication and expertise in caring for patients. Kristen Dahlgren, co-founder of the Pink Eraser Project (PEP) and award-winning journalist, served as the event’s keynote speaker.



Mooney was recognized for her remarkable contributions in oncology care

(L-R) Bobby Goldsmith, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, MJH Life Sciences; Kristen Dahlgren, award winning journalist, breast cancer advocate and co-founder of the Pink Eraser Project, and the event's keynote speaker; Meaghan Mooney, B.S.N., RN, OCN, 2024 Extraordinary Healer® award winner; Kristie L. Kahl, Vice President of Content, MJH Life Sciences. Photo credit: Rich Kessler



“We are thrilled to name Meaghan Mooney, B.S.N., RN, OCN, as the winner of the 2024 CURE Extraordinary Healer Award. This is our 18th class of winners, and we look forward to continuing to honor the remarkable nurses who tirelessly serve their communities well into the future,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE. “This recognition not only celebrates her outstanding achievements, but also illuminates the profound influence she has in the lives of countless patients, survivors and caregivers. We extend our sincerest gratitude to Meaghan for her unwavering dedication and exemplary service in the field of oncology nursing.”

Mooney is the esteemed chief of staff at Ascension Medical Group Texas, located in Austin. Initially drawn towards maternity and pediatrics during nursing school, a surgical rotation on an oncology floor led her on a different path. Captivated by the difficult but rewarding nature of the oncology field, Mooney embarked on a fulfilling career dedicated to the care of cancer patients.

After graduation, Mooney worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, N.Y., before moving to the oncology floor at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin. She transferred to Texas Oncology in Austin, where she worked for nine years, then rejoined Ascension in 2019 as a quality and patient safety nurse. Although her current position has taken her away from patient care, she still helps patients with cancer and their families through Wonders & Worries, a nonprofit organization that provides support for children and teenagers during a parent’s serious illness or injury.

“Johnson & Johnson has a long-standing history of celebrating and advocating for nurses, and we recognize that they are the backbone of the care team in helping patients navigate a cancer diagnosis,” said Tyrone Brewer, U.S. president, oncology, Janssen Biotech Inc. “We are honored to continue to support the Extraordinary Healer program that celebrates those professionals who exemplify nursing excellence.”

Congratulations to Meaghan Mooney and the other finalists of the 2024 Extraordinary Healer Award.

This year’s Extraordinary Healer event had 55 nominations. Mooney was nominated by Meredith Cooper, M.A., CCLS, LPC, co-founder of Wonders & Worries. The other 2024 finalists were Jessica McDade, B.S.N., RN, OCN, a charge nurse at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass., and Lauren Yakelis, B.S.N., RN, the manager of the bone marrow transplant clinical program at the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This event is supported by Johnson & Johnson.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. CURE has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Oncology Nursing News

Oncology Nursing News is the premier platform for oncology nursing professionals, offering a dynamic blend of print and online resources, including a bimonthly magazine, live event coverage, video interviews, and blog posts. Oncology Nursing News is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a069acf8-26f7-4f03-b865-0ecb9662066e