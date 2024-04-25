NYC EATSS — Immersive Celebration of Native Culture, Food and Expression Returns to the Big Apple

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native American allies in the culinary, music and arts industries are joining forces with the American Indian College Fund for its upcoming NYC EATSS Event to take place on the evening of April 30, 2024. The American Indian College Fund aims to change lives and communities by investing in Native students and tribal college education.



For one night only on April 30, an immersive cultural celebration unlike any other will unfold in the most culturally diverse city in the world at Chelsea Piers – The Lighthouse Pier 61 in New York, New York from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets or learn more about NYC EATSS, follow this link.

Guests will be able to indulge in a meal prepared by some of the nation's top Native chefs, including Chef Sherry Pocknett, recipient of the prestigious 2023 James Beard Award . “Fourteen thousand years later and we're still here,” Pocknett said. “It's our responsibility to nurture and protect the planet. My aim is not to commodify culture but to share our way of life and educate others on the importance of environmental stewardship.”

“An artistic exhibition from the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to marvel at their Native students' creative work in a vast spectrum of mediums and platforms. These Native artists and students are empowered to develop their artistic style without being confined by tradition and history, and to embrace their creativity with no limitations. An on-stage discussion with Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, and her daughter and granddaughter will take place during the evening. This transparent and impactful dialogue between generations will highlight the vital role of higher education in their lives and in uplifting communities in tribal settings.”

“I am deeply aware that our young people need our love and support in order to overcome the many challenges they encounter. Our Native children and youth, and indeed, all young people, deserve to see themselves in positive ways,” remarked Crazy Bull. “The prayers and dreams of our ancestors have given us the courage and strength to work towards transforming the lives of all Native students today and for future generations. I am hopeful that you will join me in supporting this life-changing celebration and immersive experience on April 30.”

Featured Chefs:

Chef Sherry Pocknett (Mashpee Wampanoag): Pocknett brings her Indigenous heritage and culinary expertise to the forefront, specializing in the Bounty of the Season, Native American indigenous food, and New England cooking. Raised with a deep appreciation for tradition by her parents, Bernadine and Vernon, who instilled in her the values of Wampanoag culture, Sherry's passion for food and education is evident in her work. As the first Indigenous woman to win a James Beard Award for Best Chef Northeast in 2023, Chef Sherry is the proud owner of Sly Fox Den restaurant and is expanding with a second location, Sly Fox Den Too .

Chef Bradley Dry (Cherokee): With over 12 years in the restaurant industry, Dry is dedicated to crafting traditional Cherokee dishes using wholesome, locally sourced ingredients. His heartfelt cooking aims to foster happiness and community, whether at special events like Pow Wows or in his future restaurant, Elisi, named after the Cherokee word for grandmother .

Chef Anthony Bauer (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa): Bauer, an Economic & Workforce Specialist with the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission , brings over 25 years of culinary experience to the table. Inspired by his family's love for food and tradition, Chef Bauer combines traditional ingredients with contemporary flair at his restaurant, Traditional Fire Custom Cuisine, aiming to inspire Native youth to explore the culinary field.

Chef Andrea Condes (Andean): Condes, an Andean chef and entrepreneur, channels her experiences into Four Directions Cuisine , emphasizing local and indigenous sourcing while preserving traditional knowledge. Through food menus, workshops, and speeches, Chef Condes seeks to dismantle colonial perspectives and make a positive impact in local and national communities.

Chef Ben Jacobs (Osage): Jacobs is a nationally renowned chef and co-founder of Tocabe, An American Indian Eatery , which showcases Osage family recipes in a modern context. With a commitment to supporting Native American food professionals and communities, Chef Jacobs' restaurants have garnered acclaim from esteemed publications and media outlets nationwide, solidifying Tocabe's position as the country's largest Native American restaurant chain.

The evening culminates with an exclusive concert featuring Native musician Raye Zaragoza , whose music poignantly reflects her compassion, dedication to justice and equality for all, and a keen eye for the seemingly small daily moments that become our most meaningful memories. The International Folk Music Awards presented by Folk Alliance International honored Zaragoza with the Rising Tide Award in 2021. Presently she is in charge of writing the music for Netflix’s Spirit Rangers , a series that has an entirely Native American cast and writers’ room.

“When I wrote this song ‘Fight Like a Girl ,’ to me it was an anthem to acknowledge all the women of color, like the unsung heroes of feminism,” Zaragoza said, listing among them her grandmothers, great-grandmothers, the Indigenous women in her life as well as the “not-famous women” whom she considers her personal champions. She was honored for her song ‘In The River,’ which was written to express opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016. Zaragoza and her brother made a video for ‘In The River ’ that included facts about Standing Rock, and it received 100,000 views overnight. In 2017, the song was given the Heretic Award for Protest/Activist Music by the Global Music Awards, as well as the Honesty Oscars’ award for Best Song at the Honesty Oscars.

“The Native community in LA has been a huge part of my life since I moved here at the age of 14,” added Zaragoza. “Indigenous artists aren’t played on the radio or given space in mainstream publications enough, so I do what I can to be as proud as I can and pave the way for other artists too.”

NYC EATSS Chelsea Piers – The Lighthouse Pier 61 in New York, New York

On April 30, 2024 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets or learn more about NYC EATSS, follow this link.

To learn more about the American Indian College Fund – collegefund.org

The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided $17.4 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2022–23. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $319 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 34 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.

To learn more about Raye Zaragoza – rayezaragoza.com

Raye Zaragoza is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and performer whose multinational heritage (Native American (O’odham), Mexican, Taiwanese and Japanese) deeply informs her music. Raye performs her music all over the United States and Europe. Her music has been featured on Democracy Now! and on numerous lists of the best modern-day protest songs, including those by Paste Magazine, What Culture, and Overblown. Raye has been invited to perform at the United Nations in New York City, and will be performing with TEDxHerndon in Virginia.

